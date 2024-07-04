West Ham United have reportedly submitted an offer to sign a teenage attacker already drawing comparisons to Kylian Mbappe.

West Ham make Luis Guilherme first summer signing

The Hammers and Julen Lopetegui have already brought in Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras in a £25m+ deal, and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer after he left Sheffield United. Guilherme was the first addition of the Lopetegui era and expressed his delight at the move, saying last month:

“I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work. I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

“They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead. The Head Coach and I already had a conversation. He showed me his project and I believe I’ll learn a lot from him. He’s coached at the national level in Spain and managed big clubs."

Meanwhile, technical director Tim Steidten was also delighted at signing Guilherme, adding: “We are really happy that Luis Guilherme is now a West Ham United player. He is a very exciting young talent who we have followed for some time, and once we became aware that he was available, Julen and I were determined to bring him to London.

“Luis has enjoyed a fantastic start to his professional career with Palmeiras – naturally a wide player but with the flexibility to play across other attacking positions, which is an important and valuable factor in the modern game. He is technically very gifted, but also has very good physical qualities - great pace, strength and stamina, and these are traits that will help him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and English football.”

However, Guilherme may not be the only Brazilian attacker moving to the Irons ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham make Wesley Gassova offer

According to reports from Foot Mercato in the last 48 hours, West Ham have made an offer to sign Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova, who is described as a Brazilian phenomenon.

As well as the Hammers, Premier League rivals Chelsea have also made a move, however, they don't say how much it is worth and add that Gassova would reportedly like to play in France before heading to England.

Nice are one of several Ligue 1 sides keen on the 19-year-old’s signature, with Gassova being compared to Mbappe due to playing from the left but being right-footed as well as his ability in one-on-one situations, being an excellent crosser and his strides with the ball at his feet.

Linked as becoming a potential right-footed Jarrod Bowen at West Ham in recent months, it looks as if the Irons have made their move for Gassova, who has scored seven senior goals for Corinthians in 72 appearances.