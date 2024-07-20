It's set to be a big transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur this summer as Daniel Levy and Co look to land the right players for Ange Postecoglou's exciting project.

The Australian managed to bring the team back into European football last season, but a collapse towards the end of the campaign meant it was the Europa League, not the Champions League.

To take that next stop, the North Londoners will need to sign some quality additions over the next couple of months, and based on recent reports, that may well happen.

The latest star touted for a move to N17 is an incredibly exciting winger who would help bring more goals to the side and challenge Brennan Johnson for a spot in the starting lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham are interested in signing Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa this summer.

The 26-year-old's £150k-per-week contract expires next summer, and according to the report, the Lilywhites have matched the €6m-per-year offer the Old Lady have made him, which converts to around £5m.

However, it's claimed that the winger wants a wage of closer to €8m-per-year - £7m - and, according to reports earlier this week, it'll cost North Londoners around £25m if they want to prise him out of Turin a year early.

It could be a complicated deal to get over the line, but given Chiesa's quality, it is one worth pursuing, especially as he could be a fantastic rival for Johnson.

How Chiesa compares to Johnson

So, if Spurs can get their hands on Chiesa this summer, he'd likely come in primarily to play off the right of a front three, as that is the position he has played most in his career.

In which case, Johnson would be one of his main competitors for a place in the starting lineup, but how do they compare?

Well, when it comes to their raw output last season, the Welshman just about edges it, scoring five goals and providing ten assists in 38 matches for the Lilywhites, equating to a goal involvement on average every 2.53 games.

In contrast, the "unstoppable" former Fiorentina ace, as dubbed by Giorgio Chiellini, scored ten goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances, producing a slightly worse average of a goal involvement every 2.84 games.

However, when it comes to their underlying numbers, the tables turn, and it's the Italian "wizard", as dubbed by football media personality Roger Bennett, who comes out ahead.

Chiesa vs Johnson Stats per 90 Chiesa Son Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.49 0.73 Non-Penalty Goals 0.33 0.19 Assists 0.08 0.39 Progressive Passes 2.87 2.83 Progressive Carries 4.55 4.07 Shots 3.03 2.05 Shots on Target 1.02 0.74 Passing Accuracy 69.9% 71.7% Key Passes 2.21 1.78 Goal-Creating Actions 0.37 0.62 Shot-Creating Actions 4.79 2.98 Successful Take-Ons 1.43 1.05 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

For example, while the former Nottingham Forest ace produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, more actual assists, higher passing accuracy and more goal-creating actions, he's comfortably second best for actual non-penalty goals, progressive passes and carries, shots and shots on target, key passes and shot-creating actions, all per 90.

Ultimately, if Chiesa is available for the reported fee, then Spurs cannot afford to miss out. While he might not be clear of Johnson, for example, he is clearly talented and could push the other wingers in the team to improve, if not outright replace them in time.