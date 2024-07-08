A Rangers "bright spark" appears to be edging towards an Ibrox exit in the near future, with another club making an offer to him as Nils Koppen looks to cash in.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are planning for a successful 2024/25 season, as they look to go one better and pip Celtic to Scottish Premiership glory, and early signs in the transfer market are extremely promising. Philippe Clement has already made significant additions to his squad, bringing in the likes of Jefte, Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron, among others.

Rangers are reportedly in the mix to sign Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark, with the midfielder seen as a possible new version of Paul Gascoigne, who was such a hero at Ibrox during the 1990s. RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Norwich City are all in the mix to sign him, too, with the former now managed by former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders, which could be key.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is also believed to be wanted by Clement's men this summer, with the 25-year-old scoring 44 goals in 95 appearances for the Dons. He is being looked at as a replacement for Kemar Roofe, following his departure when his contract expired recently.

While much focus could continue to be on new additions ahead of next season, there are also further players who could head off for new challenges, on top of those who have already moved on. Now, an exit claim has emerged regarding one such figure.

Club send offer to Rangers "bright spark"

According to Football Insider, Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have "offered a contract" to Rangers forward Scott Wright, with the Scottish Premiership club "willing" to let him leave and Koppen ready to cash in on him.

The 26-year-old only has one year remaining on his current deal, so the Gers are keen on receiving a fee for him before he is able to leave on a free transfer.

This feels like an ideal outcome for all parties, considering Wright has struggled to be a important player under Clement, making just eight starts in the league last season. The fact that his contract runs out next year makes it even more of a no-brainer for Rangers, generating more transfer funds in the process.

Steven Gerrard was perhaps his biggest fan at Ibrox, saying during his tenure: "I thought he was a right bright spark, full of energy, he sees a pass and is always looking forward to penetrate. He’s quick and got his reward from another strong performance so he is really in my thinking."

A move to Wednesday could allow the £5,600-a-week Wright the chance to prove himself at a big English club historically, where he will hope to start more games, and he should be remembered as a good performer for Rangers, winning the league title back in 2020/21, as well as clinching one Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup apiece, too.