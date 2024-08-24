Miguel Almiron has been constantly touted with a move away from Newcastle United in recent months, with Saudi Arabia and the USA two potential destinations for the attacker.

The Paraguayan enjoyed his best spell for the Magpies during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 11 times in the Premier League, as he helped the Magpies secure their place in the Champions League.

However, last season he endured a huge drop in form, only managing to score three times in the league, finding himself as more of a backup to the likes of Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

It’s unclear whether any deal could be struck for a potential for the 30-year-old, potentially allowing the club to find a replacement before the transfer deadline.

One player has emerged as a potential target for Eddie Howe’s side, after he was told he’s free to leave his current side.

Newcastle plotting move for £325k-p/w ace

According to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are seriously considering making a move to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling before the deadline next Friday.

The 29-year-old has been told by boss Enzo Maresca that he won’t be included in his plans this season, even being stripped of his squad number, with his number seven shirt being given to new signing Pedro Neto.

Sterling, who earns a reported £325k-per-week as per Capology, cost the Blues £50m back in 2022, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly era.

The report states that Newcastle have previously been interested in signing Sterling and are now debating whether to make an offer for him in this window, should the attacker be interested in a move to Tyneside.

The one-time England international has made 81 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 19 times - an average of one goal every 4.2 games played - but it appears as though it may not be enough to save his career at Stamford Bridge.

Why Sterling could be like Gordon for Newcastle

Anthony Gordon has been a hugely impressive player for Newcastle after his £45m move to the Magpies back in January 2023.

He enjoyed his best-ever professional campaign last season, registering 11 goals and ten assists in his 35 Premier League appearances - finishing the campaign with the second most goal contributions behind striker Alexander Isak.

His subsequent form saw him receive a call-up for the England national side for Euro 2024 this summer, but only featured for one minute during the entire tournament.

Magpies boss Howe will be hoping he can replicate his previous form this campaign, potentially forming an excellent partnership with Sterling should he move to Tyneside.

The pair produced some very similar stats during 2023/24, with FBref ranking the duo as similar players based on their respective figures.

When delving into their stats, the comparison is understandable, with the current Chelsea man bettering Gordon in numerous key areas for a forward.

How Sterling & Gordon compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Sterling Gordon Games played 31 35 Goals + assists 12 21 Progressive carries 5.5 4.3 Progressive passes 3.6 3.2 Shot on target accuracy 41% 36% Take-ons completed 2.1 1.7 Goal per shot-on-target 0.4 0.3 Stats via FBref

The “sensational” Sterling, as described by journalist Mark Douglas, may have registered fewer combined goal contributions, but did manage to produce a higher goal per shot on target rate than his compatriot.

The former Manchester City talent also managed more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his ability to cause carnage in the final third when having the ball at his feet.

He also registered more successful take-ons per 90, demonstrating his ability at being able to beat the opposition before creating an opportunity as seen by his goal contributions tally last season.

Whilst it’s unclear how much the 29-year-old would cost the Magpies this summer, it’s evident that he has the quality to drastically improve the options at Howe’s disposal.

Undoubtedly, he would have to take a wage cut from his current astronomical wage, but the deal would be an excellent one for the club if they are able to get it over the line before the transfer deadline in less than a week.