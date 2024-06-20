It's not even been a week since the transfer window officially opened, but the stories about potential moves just keep coming for Premier League sides, and Arsenal are no different.

Mikel Arteta's side have an important summer ahead of them as they look to finally close the gap on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and over the last week, Amadou Onana has been touted for a move to the club.

However, based on recent reports, Edu Gaspar and Co have identified another midfield star in England who could be a better option.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers' Steve Kay, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has once again become a 'leading target for Arsenal' this summer.

Kay has revealed that after becoming increasingly frustrated with Martin Zubimendi's reluctance to leave Spain, the Gunners have turned their attention to the Toon's Brazilian star and have planned to make a player plus cash offer.

According to the report, neither the North Londoners nor City are willing to meet the player's £100m release clause, and with PSR still a concern, the Magpies could be forced to accept a player plus cash offer.

It looks set to be an incredibly complicated deal to organise, but after another brilliant season in the Northeast, Arsenal should do all they can to secure Guimaraes' signature - even if that means ceasing their interest in Onana.

How Guimaraes compares to Onana

Now, if it does come down to a straight shootout between Onana and Guimaers for the third spot in Arsenal's midfield next season, who would be the better option?

Well, both the Brazilian and Belgian are comfortable playing as a six and eight, and while they both have more experience in the former, it seems likely that they would be coming in to play the latter.

This is because Declan Rice started most games at the base of midfield last season and performed brilliantly, racking up seven goals and ten assists in 51 games.

Impressively, the Newcastle dynamo produced the same number of goals and assists in one game fewer, but the Everton man could only muster three goals and one assist in 37 games.

So, with it clear that the former Lyon man is more of a goal threat, who comes out on top when looking at their underlying numbers?

Unfortunately for the former LOSC Lille gem, it's the "world class" Brazilian, as dubbed by journalist Andy Sixsmith, who emerges victorious, and by quite some margin.

For example, he produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, more progressive passes and carries, takes more shots and shots on target, produces more shot and goal-creating actions, makes more blocks and interceptions, and completes more successful take-ons, all per 90.

Guimaraes vs Onana Stats per 90 Guimaraes Onana Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.31 0.20 Non-Penalty Goals 0.19 0.09 Assists 0.22 0.00 Progressive Carries 1.79 0.91 Progressive Passes 7.80 4.61 Shots 1.32 1.25 Shots on Target 0.44 0.26 Passing Accuracy 83.9% 84.1% Shot-Creating Actions 3.94 2.41 Goal-Creating Actions 0.52 0.04 Tackles 2.42 3.06 Blocks 1.43 1.08 Interceptions 0.96 0.91 Successful Take-Ons 1.98 0.52 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

The Toffees ace does have a marginally better passing accuracy and makes more tackles, but that really is about it.

Ultimately, if Arteta and Edu want to see Arsenal take another step forward this summer, then they should be going all out to try and bring Newcastle's Brazilian "leader", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, to the club in the coming weeks and months.