Arsenal kickstarted their Premier League campaign in the best way possible last weekend with a relatively comfortable 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mikel Arteta's side weren't at their very best, but a brilliant header from Kai Havertz in the first half and a spectacular strike from Bukayo Saka in the second was enough to see them pick up all three points.

However, while there is much to be optimistic about heading into the next ten months, some fans are still hesitant to get too carried away, as Edu Gaspar and Co have yet to make an attacking addition to the first team this summer, despite finishing last season with five goals fewer than Manchester City.

The good news is that recent reports have revealed that the Gunners are looking to reinforce the frontline in the next eight days, and the latest star touted for a move to the Emirates could even challenge Havertz for a place in the team.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Italy, Arsenal are now preparing a bid for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

The report has revealed that the North Londoners are planning to make an offer of €50m, which is £42m, plus defender Jakub Kiwior to the Serie A side for their incredibly talented attacker.

However, the report also claims that the Bergamo-based outfit currently value the Nigerian superstar at between €65m to €70m, which would convert to between £55m and £59m.

Whether Atalanta are willing to accept the Gunners' cash plus player deal remains to be seen, but following his stellar campaign last season, Lookman would be a brilliant signing and might be able to challenge Havertz for a place in the lineup.

How Lookman compares to Havertz

So, the first thing to say is that one of the most significant benefits of signing Lookman this summer would be that he can play in any position across the frontline, including second striker.

However, considering that he started 15 matches in the centre-forward position last season and that there is still a belief that the Gunners need to strengthen there, he could move to the Emirates with the intention of operating at the top of the pitch.

If that ends up happening, then one of his biggest rivals for a place in the lineup would be Havertz, but how do the pair stack up to one another?

When it comes to their pure output from last season, it's advantage to the Atalanta man, well, sort of. In his 45 appearances, he scored 17 goals and provided ten assists, equating to a goal involvement on average every 1.66 games.

In contrast, the German's haul of 21 goals and assists in 51 appearances comes to an average of a goal involvement every 2.42 games, but when we look at the games in which the pair played up top, things get much closer.

Lookman vs Havertz in 23/24 Player Lookman Lookman at CF Havertz Havertz at CF Appearances 45 15 51 18 Goals 17 7 14 8 Games 10 6 7 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.60 0.86 0.41 0.83 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, the former Chelsea ace's haul of 15 goals and assists in 18 appearances equates to a goal involvement on average every 1.2 games, while the former Everton star's 13 goals and assists in 15 matches comes to a slightly better average of a goal involvement every 1.15 games.

So, while the "unbelievable" Wandsworth-born ace, as dubbed by former Arsenal player Sead Kolasinac, does still maintain a slightly better average than the Gunners' number 29, it's not enough to draw conclusions about who would come out on top were they competing for a spot in Arteta's team.

This is a good thing, though, as if Lookman does end up joining Arsenal in the coming days, he'd have to compete with the likes of Havertz for a chance to be the team's starting nine, which in turn would hopefully see both players strive to be the best they can be, while also giving the manager another attacking option when the team are struggling to break down a stubborn defence.

Therefore, Edu and Co should do what they can to get this transfer sewn up as soon as possible.