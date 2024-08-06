Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an offer to sign a new midfielder for Unai Emery, with Monchi seemingly driving a potential deal.

Aston Villa signings so far

NSWE have once again got the chequebook out at Villa Park, backing Emery in the transfer market with eight new arrivals ahead of the 2024/25 campaign which will include Champions League football.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

Monchi has been hard at work behind the scenes to get those deals over the line, but there could be more to come before the Premier League season kicks off next weekend.

For example, reports aboard in recent days suggested that Villa were looking to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and had even reached an agreement with the Blues, but as we know, that is yet to gather any major pace in England.

Elsewhere, Villa have been linked with a move to sign Joe Gomez from Liverpool, whereas a formal bid has been sent to Sunderland for forward Mason Cotcher, with the teenager actually training with Villa’s youth squad already.

Meanwhile, there could be more departures following the high-profile exits of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby to Juventus and Al-Ittihad respectively. Jhon Duran is one player who has been heavily linked with a Villa Park exit.

It is shaping up to be a busy month both on and off the pitch for Villa, and a new report has stated that a new midfielder is wanted in the Midlands.

Aston Villa make offer to sign Bryan Cristante

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa have made an offer worth more than £17m plus bonuses to sign AS Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

The Serie A giants are said to be considering the bid from Villa Park, with Monchi signing Cristante during his time at Roma. He’s presented as key in any possible deal this time around, with the player potentially being allowed to leave by Roma boss Daniele De Rossi.

Cristante, an Italy international, is primarily a holding midfielder but can also play as a centre-back or further forward in midfield if required.

The 29-year-old began his career on the books at AC Milan and has gone on to play in Portugal with Benfica. He’s been with Roma since 2019, though, making an impressive 280 appearances for his current employers.

As can be seen, Crisante was hailed as “unbelievable” last season by journalist Josh Bunting for a goal he scored last season, and by the looks of it, he could be the next midfield addition made by Villa, making this one to watch.