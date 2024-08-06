Leeds United have submitted a verbal bid to sign a new attacker this summer, according to a new report.

Leeds eyeing new winger to replace Summerville

The Whites are preparing for their Championship opener this weekend against Portsmouth at Elland Road, but one player who won’t be there is last season’s Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch winger has now left for Leeds for West Ham, with Daniel Farke admitting after Leeds’ final pre-season game against Valencia that the club would like to bring in a new wide player but still need to comply with financial fair play rules.

Leeds United's summer sales New club Fee (Transfermarkt) Archie Gray Tottenham £34.7m Crysencio Summerville West Ham £25.1m Glen Kamara Rennes £8.4m Marc Roca Real Betis £3.8m Charlie Cresswell Toulouse £3.8m Diego Llorente Real Betis £2.7m Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Free transfer Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Free transfer Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Czestochowa Free transfer Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Free transfer Ian Poveda Sunderland Free transfer Cody Drameh Hull City Free transfer Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Sam Greenwood Preston North End Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Oreint Loan

"Our situation is also quite clear, obviously after selling a winger, an offensive player like Cree everyone knows we'd like to add a player in a similar position, there's no doubt.

"It's not like right now we receive a full player like Archie Gray or Cree Summerville also lots of money and right now we can spend it. At the moment we still have to pay for a few sins in the past and make sure we're in line with all the financial rules and this is also the reason why sometimes a club has to take a decision also to sell a player.

"Obviously when you ask me as a manager you always want to keep your best players and even add a few more top players but we still have the situation that we've done something not in the perfect way in former years and right now have to pay the price.

"In the last season we were pretty disciplined and careful with what we spent. We have to be careful and it's an open secret, it's not like we take all the money from a transfer like Cree and can spend it right now. We have pretty limited resources.”

The top target to replace Summerville currently appears to be Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, with talks recently held over a deal for the England Under-21 international. Now, it appears as if Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises have gone one step further and have made an offer.

Leeds make verbal bid for Jonathan Rowe

According to Football Insider, Leeds have submitted a verbal bid worth £7m for Rowe, however, that is “nowhere near” Norwich’s valuation. The Canaries have swiftly responded to that proposal from Yorkshire, so it will be interesting to see if Leeds go back in with an improved offer.

Rowe enjoyed a solid campaign at Carrow Road when fully fit, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 34 Championship appearances.

He was also hailed by Norwich teammate Shane Duffy, who called Rowe a player who can produce “magic” and win games. "Give him a ball like that in that position, and he will do the rest - he's shown that since the start of the season when he picked up the ball on the halfway line and found the top corner. Jonny has got that bit of magic for us. He can win us games, and that's what you need at this level to be successful."