Manchester United and INEOS are reportedly looking to make a new attacker their fifth summer signing as they aim to bolster Erik ten Hag's ranks before the deadline.

Man Utd eyeing more signings

So far, the Red Devils have made four new additions this summer, and three of them featured in their Premier League opening day win over Fulham.

Joshua Zirkzee, signed from Bologna, came off the substitutes' bench to score the winning goal on his debut for the club, finding the back of the net with just three minutes left to play.

At the other end of the pitch, Noussair Mazraoui offered an assured performance on his first start since signing from Bayern Munich before being substituted for fellow new signing Matthijs de Ligt, who also didn't put a foot wrong during his brief cameo.

The only absentee was Leny Yoro, who is set to be sidelined for several months with a foot injury. But despite the new signing success, business is far from done at Old Trafford. They are still keen to add another midfielder with PSG's Manuel Ugarte believed to be their chief target in the middle of the pitch.

So far, it has been claimed that Manchester United are working on an initial loan move to sign the Uruguayan defensive midfielder, in a deal that could also include an obligation to buy him at the end of the loan spell. For his part, it is added that Ugarte is pushing hard to complete a move and has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Man Utd and INEOS could move for another centre-back should an opportunity arise, and now they could even make a late move to sign a forward.

Man Utd make offer for "fantastic" attacker

That comes as reports abroad [via Man Utd News] claim that Manchester United and Chelsea have both tabled offers for Juventus star Federico Chiesa in the final days of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward has been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin, with Juventus keen to be rid of his £152,000-a-week wage before the end of the summer.

Speaking last week, Juve boss Thiago Motta confirmed the decision, with Chiesa no longer part of the senior squad for the Old Lady.

"Chiesa and all the other players not called up for today’s game are NOT part of the project. We have been clear with them, they have to find new solution and new club as soon as possible The decision has been made.”

Federico Chiesa in 23/24 Serie A Appearances 33 Starts 25 Goals 9 Assists 3

The winger has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but was dubbed "fantastic" by Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand back in 2021, with the former defender revealing he felt Premier League clubs had missed out.

He told BT Sport: "He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England. I’m sure they’re thinking ‘why didn’t we get him?

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."

The report adds that Chiesa is yet to respond to either Manchester United or Chelsea and that he could leave the club for just £13m this summer. With Jadon Sancho's future unclear, Chiesa could well prove an excellent replacement for the Englishman.