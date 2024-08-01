Leeds United have made an offer to sign a Championship star who will not have happy memories of Elland Road.

Leeds’ summer signings so far

The Whites have made three permanent signings alongside a loan deal for midfielder Joe Rothwell, as Daniel Farke’s side look to go one step further after playoff final heartbreak last season.

First to arrive was centre-back Joe Rodon, this time joining on a permanent deal from Tottenham following a successful loan spell. Former goalkeeper Alex Cairns then returned to the club from Salford City and looks set to play third choice behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Right-back Jayden Bogle is the latest addition to the Leeds squad from Sheffield United and looks set to fill the void left by Archie Gray, who signed for Tottenham earlier in the window.

Now, attention could be on another midfield signing, with Farke recently saying during Leeds' pre-season tour of Germany: “Overall we have lost two really good midfield options with Archie Gray and also Glen Kamara. We brought in Joe Rothwell, also a pretty experienced player and also good in possession, can chip in with goals and great set-pieces.

“So happy so far, but especially in the central position we won’t fall asleep until the window is really closed. And yes, definitely. In many positions we are already more or less done in our planning but it’s definitely one of the positions where we could do perhaps also with a new addition.”

That new addition could well be Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks. Now, it looks as if the Whites and the 49ers Enterprises have even made a cheeky opening offer for the £20m-rated midfielder.

Leeds submit £5m Gabriel Sara bid

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds have actually made an offer to sign Sara in recent days. The Brazilian is also being linked with Galatasaray, but it is Leeds who have made a bid in the region of €6m (£5m), although you’d expect that won’t be enough.

“Although there is talk of €16.5m for this player, Leeds United offered €6m to Norwich City 3-4 days ago. Galatasaray officials are acting accordingly. He’s a good player. Brazilian players are succeeding in Turkey.”

The 25-year-old enjoyed a brilliant campaign at Carrow Road last season, making a whopping 53 appearances in all competitions and contributing with an impressive 14 goals and 13 assists.

One of those goals and assists came in the 3-2 win for Leeds at Norwich back in October, but his display in the playoff semi-final second leg wasn’t eye-catching. He received a 4/10 match rating at Elland Road playing off the right and failed to complete a successful dribble or have a shot, while also losing possession on 12 occasions. (SofaScore)

His ability is clear to see, though, and with goals and assists needed at Elland Road this season, perhaps Leeds could make an improved offer with the funds they are set to receive in Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham.