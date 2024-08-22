Highlights Ipswich Town is aggressively pursuing new signings to boost their squad for Premier League competition.

Key additions like Omari Hutchinson and Kalvin Phillips showcase the club's ambition and financial investment.

The pursuit of standout talents like Jack Clarke signals Ipswich's desire to secure top-flight status and build for the future.

Ipswich Town are continuing to ramp up their transfer business in the final weeks of the transfer window as they look to build a squad capable of Premier League survival this season.

Ipswich Town's transfer spree continues

Having managed to secure back-to-back promotions, spending was always likely this summer as Kieran McKenna's side looked to overhaul a squad built largely of League One players.

But the scale of business has been impressive from the East Anglian side. Headed by the arrival of Omari Hutchinson on a club-record deal, nine new faces have arrived at Portman Road, including former England Player of the Year Kalvin Phillips and last season's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics.

Ipswich Town's summer business so far (via Transfermarkt) Player Fee Omari Hutchinson €23.5m Jacob Greaves €21.5m Liam Delap €17.85 Sammie Szmodics €10.6m Arijanet Muric €9.55m Ben Johnson Free Connor Townsend €590k Jens Cajuste Loan Kalvin Phillips Loan

They are not done yet either, with McKenna's side on the verge of completing a loan move to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja, a deal which will contain an obligation to buy the Albanian for £30m should they avoid relegation this season.

On the pitch, they face a baptism of fire. The Tractor Boys fell to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in their opening game of the season, and face a trip to reigning champions Manchester City in their second. But off the pitch, there is set to be more business even beyond Broja.

Ipswich Town make £15m bid to sign "unplayable" ace

That comes as Sky Sports have revealed that the East Anglian outfit have made a bid to sign Sunderland star Jack Clarke. McKenna's side have tabled an offer consisting of £15m up front plus further add-ons to sign the winger, who is being chased by a whole host of clubs this summer.

Down to the final two years of his £17,000-a-week deal at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats may be forced to cash in this summer should they wish to extract the best value for the former Tottenham man.

Last season, he caught the eye of several clubs, finishing the Championship campaign with an impressive 15 goals and four assists in 40 outings, and earned high praise from weekly watchers of the EFL including Adrian Clarke.

"Jack Clarke is unplayable," Clarke told the What the EFL?! Podcast.

"When he’s in this form, he looks like a Premier League star. It’s someone who is playing in the wrong division. He had 14 dribbles in this game, six shots, I love the run and pass for the Dan Neil goal, scored himself of course."

Now, he could be set to become a Premier League player after all, with Ipswich offering him a route back into top-flight football. It is added that Ipswich are currently "pushing hardest" for his signature, having already seen a bid knocked back this summer.