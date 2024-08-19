Chelsea are set to work through plenty of departures in the final days of the transfer window, and may finally be on the verge of getting one of their highest earners off their books for good.

Chelsea's squad far too big

As it stands, Enzo Maresca has over 40 players to choose from as Chelsea boss, and he was quick to stress after his side's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City that plenty needed to leave in the final 11 days of the transfer window.

He left Raheem Sterling out of his matchday squad at Stamford Bridge, while the likes of Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Axel Disasi, Kepa and Trevoh Chalobah were also not part of the squad.

Speaking after the game, Maresca explained that some will "have to leave" before the deadline.

“[With Raheem] the only thing I can say is that it was a technical decision and in the next day, we will want to sit and clarify the situation but it is nothing more than that. [...] I want Raheem Sterling but I want all the 30 players we have. But there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave.”

He has already revealed that Ben Chilwell is free to find another club, and suggested that the same may well apply to Chukwuemeka: "Carney, I think he is a very good player. The problem is, because of some injuries in the past, I think the best for him is to play 30 or 35 games in a row, to show himself that he is fit and how good he is because he is very good. With us, is he going to play 35 games? I’m not sure."

One man who is still waiting for his future to be decided is Conor Gallagher, who is back in London after a move to Atletico Madrid stalled, but could yet make a move to the Wanda Metropolitano. And now another ace may be on the verge of a permanent exit.

Chelsea receive bid for "top class" forward

That comes as Fabrizio Romano reveals that Napoli have tabled an "official bid" to sign Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Indeed, the two sides are "getting closer" over their valuation of the striker, and are engaged in "club to club" talks over the Belgian's departure after he spent the last two seasons on loan with Inter Milan and Roma respectively.

Though he returned this summer with two years left on his £325,000 a week deal at Stamford Bridge, he was always likely to leave the club ahead of the new season and didn't even feature in pre-season.

Chelsea's highest earners (via Capology) Player Wages per week Romelu Lukaku £325,000 Raheem Sterling £325,000 Reece James £250,000 Wesley Fofana £250,000 Ben Chilwell £200,000

He featured for Belgium at EURO 2024, leading to ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart labelling him "top class", but he never really showed that form for Chelsea.

"At many points in his career, he has shown that he is a top-class striker, at some points he hasn’t, but he looks comfortable in this team and feels like the focal point. When he is playing well he adds so much to this Belgium team.”

The Blues will be hoping that Lukaku's departure could free up space for another striker amid links to Napoli's Victor Osimhen in the final days of the transfer window.