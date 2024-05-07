Aston Villa could be set to swoop for a Turkish league star this summer after Unai Emery personally approved the move, according to reports.

Villa and NSWE backing Emery

After the incredible progress made by Aston Villa, they would be silly not to back the Spaniard. Taking over with the club battling relegation, he has transformed them into a Premier League powerhouse once more, and they look set to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 1980s, with a seven-point advantage over 5th placed Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou's side having just three games left to play.

They could also still record silverware, though they will need a historic result against Olympiacos in Athens on Thursday after falling to a 4-2 defeat to the Greek side at Villa Park in the UEFA Conference League semi-final.

Aston Villa under Unai Emery Games 80 Win % 55% Goals scored per game 1.9 Goals conceded per game 1.34 Points per game 1.84

That would set up a final against one of Fiorentina and Club Brugge, and would crown what has already been an incredible campaign in the Midlands.

Transfer plans have already been put in place, with Villa seemingly set to pounce upon Spanish free agent Mario Hermoso at the request of Emery. They have also reportedly sent scouts to watch Alex Baena ahead of a potential summer transfer, with the Villarreal man having played for Emery before, though it is understood that the Villans would have to trigger his reported €60m (£52m) release clause to make any deal happen this summer.

Muci bid gets Emery seal of approval

A new target comes in the form of Besiktas midfielder Ernest Muci, who Villa have reportedly had a long-term interest in. The attacking midfielder has scored twice in seven outings for Besiktas, but Villa fans will remember him for the three goals he grabbed in two games against them earlier in the season while plying his trade for Legia Warsaw.

Besiktas president Hasam Arat has claimed that he has rejected one offer and is keen to keep the Albanian beyond this summer.

“A club from Europe made an offer of 20 million Euros for Ernest Muci. But I rejected the offer. He is a player with great potential and we want him to stay with us next season."

The 9-cap Albania international is under contract until 2027, and taking home £49,000 per week, has shown no intention of changing clubs six months after arriving.

But that has not stopped Villa from trying, with reports from Turkey now claiming that "an official offer" is "on the way" for the midfielder, though that offer is expected to be around 15m euros, which is likely to be rejected given that a bid of 20m euros has already been turned down.

However, the deal is being pushed after Emery "gave his approval" to the deal, who could replace loanee Nicolo Zaniolo in the Aston Villa midfield. With this in mind, and given how much Emery has already had his way at Villa Park, the Midlands outfit could up their offer to get Emery his man.