Tottenham Hotspur have been approached and offered the chance to sign a player who's unsettled at his current club, with agents reaching out to Spurs as they work to find their client a new home.

Tottenham missing 10 first-team players for Liverpool clash

The Lilywhites take on Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tonight, and manager Ange Postecoglou is yet again forced to contend with very limited options.

The 59-year-old is minus around 10 first-team players for their face-off against Arne Slot's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening, with Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr all unavailable through either injury or suspension.

Tottenham's injury crisis has exposed Postecoglou's lack of depth in recent months, seriously threatening their chances of a strong 2024/2025 Premier League campaign, and it has prompted the club to enter the January transfer market in search of reinforcements.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

Spurs have already sealed a £12.5 million deal for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who's now took part in full first-team training, but the Czech won't be their only new addition this month.

Tottenham are believed to be pursuing PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani, after the France international was deemed surplus by Luis Enrique and allowed to find a new club before deadline day on February 3.

There are also suggestions that Spurs could sign a new centre-back, given van de Ven, Romero and Davies' absences have left Postecoglou with just Rady Dragusin as his only natural senior central defensive option right now.

"Look, we are still trying to help the squad and help the players," said Postecoglou on January transfers at Spurs.

"We are still down significant numbers. We will have roughly 10 first team players missing tomorrow. That’s not easy so we are still looking to try to help the playing group. The club is working hard in a number of areas."

According to some media sources, Tottenham could even bolster their midfield options before the clock runs out, and they've now been handed an opening to potentially negotiate a deal for one Serie A star.

Tottenham offered chance to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi is "frustrated" at the San Siro, and he could leave the Italian champions as early as January - despite only just joining on a permanent deal from Sassuolo in the summer.

The Italy international has made 22 appearances in all competitions, but the majority of his cameos have come from the bench. Frattesi appears dissatisfied with this, and his camp are scouring the market for a new club to join.

One of them could be Postecoglou's side, as TBR report that Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Frattesi by intermediaries after they made contact with the north Londoners.

His rumoured price tag stands at around £33 million, so this could be a doable deal for Spurs, and he is a player of real quality - even if the 25-year-old hasn't exactly enjoyed the best time at Inter this season.

"He reminds me of Barella," said renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano to Empire of the Kop.

“Liverpool had long-term interest in Nicolo Barella but he just extended his contract with Inter so it’s going to be more than complicated to sign him. Frattesi seems to be the next Barella. He’s this kind of player, super talented, very interesting, and Sassuolo are prepared to sell their players if top clubs pay.”