Real Madrid have sent employees to run the rule over an Arsenal star who they are considering a deal for, as Carlo Ancelotti's side cast their eye to the Premier League in search of proven talent.

Arsenal preparing for all-important north London derby against Tottenham

The north Londoners have an all-important derby clash against Tottenham awaiting them after the international break, and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to return to winning ways after being held by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Kai Havertz's expertly taken chip over Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton net was later cancelled out by Joao Pedro's second-half strike in the second half, with the game finishing 1-1 and ending Arsenal's winning start to the new Premier League season.

"It was a very emotional afternoon, for sure," said Arteta on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

"We started the game really well, created three or four chances that we didn’t convert. After that we had a period with some issues, particularly with the ball and we lacked some dominance in that period. We then score a really good goal in a moment when we take advantage of the opponent. Then we go in at half-time, come back and we were really strong. Then the referee makes a decision that changes the course of the game. With 10 men, the team reacted unbelievably well, the stadium reacts unbelievably well and we should have won the game."

To make matters more complicated for Arteta and his coaching staff, star midfielder Declan Rice was controversially sent off for two bookable offences on the day, so he is set to miss Arsenal's trip to Spurs next weekend.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

Arsenal will also be without summer signing Mikel Merino for nearly two months, following the Spaniard's shoulder injury. Merino fractured his deltoid in a collision with Gabriel Magalhaes during the Spaniard's first ever training session at London Colney, so it looks like Arteta will be pretty short in midfield.

There are even suggestions that Arteta could hand youngster Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand his senior Arsenal debut against Tottenham as a result, while other reports state Havertz could be dropped into midfield so Raheem Sterling can play a false-nine role.

Real Madrid consider signing William Saliba from Arsenal

Whatever tactical tweaks Arteta is planning, one of the few certainties next weekend is that William Saliba will be playing a crucial role at the heart of his defence.

The Frenchman has starred since coming into the team on a regular basis at the beginning of 2022/2023, so much so that Real Madrid have been regularly linked with a move for Saliba.

The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey have an update on this, and they write that Real are indeed considering a move for Saliba, sending their club scouts to watch over him during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Aston Villa - where the 23-year-old put in an excellent display.

The centre-back, who Bailey claims could fetch around £100 million in this current market, is firmly on Ancelotti's radar as they carry on keeping close tabs.