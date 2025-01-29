Chelsea are alleged to be in serious pursuit of an African international, but the clock is ticking to get a deal done as they face stiff competition.

Enzo Maresca requests new midfielder at Chelsea transfer meeting

Alongside his desire to bring a fresh attacking option to Stamford Bridge, manager Enzo Maresca has reportedly requested the addition of a fresh face for his engine room.

Related Chelsea hold fresh talks to sign £85m striker after request from Maresca The Italian had a meeting with Stamford Bridge officials after their defeat to Man City.

These internal talks between Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy occurred after their 3-1 defeat to Man City on Saturday, according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, with the Italian making his requests for new signings clear behind-the-scenes.

"SPTC sources heard that there was a meeting after the City game involving some of the decision makers at the club, as well as Maresca," said Phillips (via his Substack).

"The head coach reiterated that he still wants a new striker to come in this month. He also explained again how he feels he is still missing a certain profile in midfield, and would like more experience (4th manager in a row to mention midfield and experience).

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (home) February 3rd Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th

"Remember, he already said at the start of the window that he would like midfield cover, a new striker, and a centre back in the door. I guess the centre back was a Trevoh Chalobah recall, but he is still missing two of what he says he needs.

"We’ve also heard that Maresca feels like he has coached a lot of wins recently, but finishing and mistakes at the back have cost us."

In an effort to grant one of Maresca's wishes, Chelsea are still believed to be keeping an eye on Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, amid his contract talks at Old Trafford, but another player they're targeting is lesser-known Hellas Verona star Reda Belahyane.

The Morocco international is a mainstay for the Serie A outfit, with his sold performances attracting interest from west London.

Sky Sports transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has previously reported that Chelsea are attempting a January deal for Belahyane, but they'll need to hurry, as it is also believed that the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms with Rennes (Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea insistently pushing to sign Reda Belahyane

Di Marzio, taking to X with another update this week, claims that Chelsea are insistently pushing to sign Belahyane and maintain their interest - with club scouts running the rule over his latest performance against Venezia on Monday.

Belahyane has been tipped for stardom, with Verona head coach Paolo Zanetti calling him a "stratospheric" player already. “Belahyane is a stratospheric player in the brain and soul,” said Zanetti.

“I don’t want to praise him too much but he is a boy who is 20 years old and has an incredible margin [for improvement]. I have seen few young players like him.”