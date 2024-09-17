Over the years, West Ham United have been home to numerous midfield talents who have helped the club in various different ways during their respective periods at the club.

Arguably the most iconic in the club’s recent history would be Mark Noble, with the now-retired 37-year-old making 521 appearances for the Hammers over a 16-year stint as a player.

Noble is now the club’s sporting director after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign - going down as one of the club’s most loved players for his time in East London.

Since his retirement, the club have kicked on in their recruitment to try and take the Hammers to the next level, with the likes of Guido Rodriguez and Edson Alvarez just two of the elite European players plying their trade at the London Stadium.

However, the club is no longer to one player who starred during his time in the first-team under former boss David Moyes, making the club a huge profit after his departure.

Declan Rice’s time at West Ham

Midfielder Declan Rice came through the club’s academy after joining as a youngster following his release from Chelsea - going on to make over 200 appearances for West Ham’s first team.

After making his debut back in the 2016/17 season, he quickly became a regular member of the senior side, cementing himself as a mainstay in the following campaign.

The 25-year-old made over 30 appearances in every season between 2017 and 2023, capturing the hearts of the fanbase - even helping them end their long wait for a major European title after clinching the Europa Conference League trophy with victory over Fiorentina back in 2023.

It was almost the perfect send off for the England international, before departing to join Arsenal in a record transfer for an English player, totalling a mammoth £105m.

Whilst it was a huge fee that massively improved the club’s finances, it would leave a huge hole in the middle of Moyes’ midfield, with new additions needed to try and fill the void left by the talented ace.

The Hammers made moves in the transfer market, investing in two separate talents to try and combat Rice’s departure - but one of which has unfortunately already been a victim of Julen Lopetegui’s appointment this summer.

The man brought in to replace Rice

The aforementioned Alvarez was brought in for a reported £35m fee from Ajax, but the club also splashed £30m on James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, with both players possessing different qualities to soften the blow of Rice’s exit.

An article from The Athletic claims that the Mexican was seen as a deep-lying ball-winning option, whilst the Englishman was brought in to operate as a box-to-box option - both separate qualities that the departed Rice possessed during his time at the London Stadium.

Whilst Alvarez remains a key part of Lopetegui’s system, Ward-Prowse has already been moved on by the Spaniard, joining fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

It was a decision that took many by surprise especially considering his record last season, which saw the 29-year-old register seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions under Moyes - with his set-pieces causing havoc for the opposition.

He’s already settled into life during his temporary stint in the East Midlands, featuring in the club’s 1-0 win against Liverpool last weekend - producing a magnificent midfield display during the victory.

Ward-Prowse's stats vs Liverpool for Forest Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 53 Passes completed 31/38 (82%) Duels won 4/8 (50%) Interceptions 4 Tackles won 1 Fouls won 1 Stats via SofaScore

Given his form last term and his immediate impact at Forest in 2024/25, there must be a sense that Lopetegui may come to regret his decision to allow the Englishman to leave on loan.

Whilst it’s only temporary and he will return to the club for the 2025/26 campaign, he does possess a lot of qualities and Premier League experience that could help the Hammers enjoy a successful first season under the Spaniard.