Former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie has been left excited about a transfer rumour he's heard involving the Hammers.

West Ham looking at signing new striker

The Irons and technical director Tim Steidten have already made three summer signings ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, with Max Kilman becoming the latest addition from Wolves. Kilman’s joined winger Luis Guilherme, who arrived from Palmeiras and experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham who joined on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United.

It is shaping up to be a busy summer in the market, just as Steidten predicted during Lopetegui’s first press conference as Hammers boss:

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Next on the agenda for Steidten and Lopetegui appears to be a new striker, with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio the only two o8t and out centre-forward options at the club currently.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran appears to be a firm target, with personal terms already agreed with the Colombian. Meanwhile, a bid worth more than £12m has reportedly been submitted for Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana.

Another attacking link has been former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, with both West Ham and Wolves eyeing up a free transfer for the Nigerian.

Talking to West Ham Zone, McAvennie gave his reaction to the idea of the Irons signing Iheanacho. The pundit seemed excited at the prospect, calling it a “no-brainer” and Iheanacho a “great player”.

“I like Iheanacho. I think he’s a great player. Oh my god, on a free transfer, I’d take him. It’s a no-brainer for me, though I’m not sure who this new manager will want.”

The 27-year-old has scored 42 goals in 196 games in the Premier League for both Leicester and Manchester City and is currently valued at €12m by Transfermarkt.

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is also a fan of the striker, previously saying: “Since he has come into the team he has just been fantastic. I am delighted for him because he is such a conscientious guy, such an honest guy, and as you can see now, a very talented player.

"I know when I came here that there were probably times when there were grumbles if he was playing but he has very quickly won over people. That is just through hard work, resilience and talent. What you are seeing is a young player at the top of his game."

A move could be one to keep an eye on, and with a big transfer fee not required, it may make sense to bolster Lopetegui attacking options with the acquisition of Iheanacho.