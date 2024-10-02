After a pretty dismal start to the season that saw them drop points to Leicester City and lose to Newcastle United and Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur finally look to be on the right path again.

Following their imposing away victory against Manchester United on Sunday, Ange Postecoglou's side are on a four-game win streak, and with Hungarian side Ferencvaros their next opportunity, that streak will likely continue.

There were a number of excellent performers for the Australian on Sunday afternoon, but the standout player was someone who was heavily criticised last season but now looks utterly undroppable, Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulsevski's underwhelming 23/24

So, the first thing to say is that, no, Kulusevski was not terrible for Spurs last season, not even close. Still, you would be hard-pressed to find a fan who wasn't slightly underwhelmed by his displays last year due to the incredible ability we all know he possesses.

For example, the former Juventus ace made 39 appearances for the North Londoners, and yet in those 2964 minutes of football, he could only muster up eight goals and provide three assists, which equates to an average of a goal involvement once every 3.54 games, or every 269.45 minutes.

Now, while that level of output is good enough to play in the Premier League, it is not elite, and the fact that Richarlison both scored more goals and provided more assists than him in fewer games demonstrates that he wasn't playing well enough to be included in conversations with the leagues best.

Kulusevski's 23/24 Appearances 39 Minutes 2964' Goals 8 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.28 Minutes per Goal Involvement 269.45 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In fact, it was pundit and former Spurs player Jamie O'Hara who claimed that the Swede "had a bad season" in May, and based on his underwhelming metrics and inability to impose himself on games throughout the campaign, it's an opinion that feels more than fair.

However, while all of that might sound unfairly harsh, it is only because of the raw talent Kulusevski has in his locker, and fortunately, he has taken a massive step in the right direction this season.

Kulusevski's recent form

After his somewhat disappointing campaign last year, there was more pressure than ever on Kulusevski's shoulders to get back to his best this season, and while it is still early doors, he looks like he has.

So far, the Stockholm-born maestro has featured in eight games, in which he has already scored once and provided two assists, but it's not necessarily his raw output that has seen him receive such rave reviews, but his overall game, and most crucially, his relocation to the midfield.

Postecoglou has started the former Juventus star in the middle of the park five times so far, and each time, he has looked like the player so many fans knew he could be, someone who helps to control games, keep the ball, and most importantly, create chances, and plenty of them.

For example, in his utterly sublime display at Old Trafford, the "criminally underrated" 24-year-old, as dubbed by journalist Ben Haines, became the first away player to create nine or more chances in a single game for twenty years, and on top of that, he scored an excellent goal of his own.

There may be some out there who would say that it's too soon to start describing him as a midfielder, but after watching him play in both positions over the last season and a bit, it is crystal clear that when he is playing in the middle of the park, he's far, far more effective.

Ultimately, Kulusevski is an undeniably talented player, and while he was underwhelming last season, his new role has now made him undroppable, and it'll be exciting to see how good he can be for the rest of the year.