Heading into the weekend as many as six points clear of the Championship relegation zone, Sheffield Wednesday have been handed an added boost by the updated return date of a summer signing who's missed the last seven games.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

The Owls avoided Championship relegation by just three points last season, but already look on course to make a much-needed improvement this time around under Danny Rohl. The Wednesday boss has continued to impress at Hillsborough, taking his side to a comfortable 2-0 victory against relegation rivals Hull City last time out.

With Derby County now awaiting this Sunday, the Owls have the chance to extend their recent run to three games without defeat as the Championship heads into what is always an action-packed festive period of fixtures.

As so many games begin to come thick and fast, any positive news on the injury front will be seen as a major boost, with Wednesday's squad likely to be stretched to full capacity over the coming weeks.

With that said, Rohl has already provided a positive injury update ahead of December, stating in a recent press conference that Olaf Kobacki is now on course to make his return against Stoke City in the Owls' last game before Christmas on 21st December.

The winger has already missed seven games, and whilst that number is set to rise to 11 before he potentially returns, he will at least have the chance to hand those at Hillsborough an early Christmas present.

Rohl updated reporters, saying (as relayed by Sheffield Wednesday News): "Olaf has a strong attitude. This is what you can expect from such a player. He can play with resilience and go through and work hard. And he worked hard. He's now on the pitch, and I think in the next two weeks, he will be back in the team training."

"Strong" Kobacki can make up for disappointing start

Since arriving in the summer transfer window from Polish side Arka Gdynia, Kobacki has struggled to adjust to life in the Championship, with an ill-timed injury against Portsmouth far from helping.

Featuring in 10 games in all competitions - starting just four times in league action - Kobacki is yet to score or assist for the Owls. However, when he returns from injury, he should get the chance to put that right.

Though it must be said it won't be easy to break into Rohl's side ahead of the likes of Djeidi Gassama. Sheffield Wednesday are currently steering clear of the drop zone and impressing. For Rohl to even consider disrupting his strongest side, he must be convinced, and the numbers suggest that Kobacki is yet to steal the spotlight in England's second tier.

Someone with a "strong attitude" according to Rohl, the 23-year-old will certainly attempt to fight for his place, and perhaps finally discover his best form at Sheffield Wednesday in doing so. There's no doubt that another player firing on all cylinders would act as a welcomed boost in the middle of an action-packed period for the Owls.