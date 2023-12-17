The Premier League is widely regarded as the most physical, intense and demanding league across the continent, so it's always very impressive to see players performing well into their 30s.
Today at Football FanCast we've taken a look at the 15 oldest players in the Premier League, though, we must note, that each age is from the point of their last appearance, following games played on 10th December 2023.
Without further ado, here is the list...
15 Matt Ritchie - Newcastle United
34 years, 3 months
Matt Ritchie departed Bournemouth in favour of a move to Newcastle United in 2016 following the Tynesiders' relegation to the Championship.
The left-footed wide player joined as a 26-year-old off the back of a 10-goal contribution campaign in the Premier League, so it was quite the coup for the second-tier newcomers.
Fast forward over seven years, Ritchie has helped the Magpies gain promotion and solidify their status as a top-flight club, and now Champions League contestants, amassing over 200 appearances in the process.
|
Ritchie's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Scotland
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
Newcastle United
|
205
|
24
|
33
|
Bournemouth
|
142
|
31
|
29
|
Swindon Town
|
129
|
28
|
28
|
Dagenham & Redbridge
|
41
|
12
|
4
|
Notts County
|
19
|
3
|
1
|
Portsmouth
|
10
|
0
|
2
14 Jack Cork - Burnley
34 years, 2 months and 8 days old
Jack Cork made his Premier League debut in February 2010, aged 20, and has gone on to appear over 300 times in the top flight.
Cork now plays a bit part role for the Burnley but was a crucial figure last term in their promotion from the second tier, making 39 league outings.
It could be his final year at Turf Moor as his deal expires at the end of the season.
|
Cork's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
England
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Burnley
|
264
|
11
|
12
|
Southampton
|
152
|
3
|
7
|
Swansea City
|
83
|
2
|
4
|
Scunthorpe United
|
35
|
2
|
1
|
Watford
|
21
|
1
|
1
|
Coventry City
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
Bournemouth
|
9
|
0
|
0
13 Jay Rodriguez - Burnley
34 years, 4 months and 10 days
Another Claret on the list...
Jay Rodriguez turned 34 over the summer but is still a prominent fixture in Vincent Kompany's side, making seven league appearances this campaign.
The former Southampton forward is also coming towards the end of his deal at Burnley, so this season could be his final swan song at the top level.
|
Rodriguez's career path
|
Date
|
Left
|
Joined
|
Fee
|
1st January, 2008
|
Burnley
|
Stirling Albion
|
Loan
|
1st May, 2008
|
Stirling Albion
|
Burnley
|
End of loan
|
1st February, 2010
|
Burnley
|
Barnsley
|
Loan
|
28th February, 2010
|
Barnsley
|
Burnley
|
End of loan
|
1st July, 2012
|
Burnley
|
Southampton
|
£6m
|
2nd July, 2017
|
Southampton
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
£12m
|
9th July, 2019
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Burnley
|
£10m
12 James Tomkins - Crystal Palace
34 years, 4 months and 14 days
James Tomkins has seen his minutes reduced over the last few seasons for Crystal Palace but still remains a reliable defender for Roy Hodgson to call upon.
The 34-year-old made his Premier League debut in March 2008 for West Ham United in a 1-1 draw against Everton and has enjoyed a fruitful career at the top level ever since.
Like many on this list, the veteran is entering the final few months of his contract and could depart Selhurst Park at the end of the season.
|
Tomkins' career path
|
Date
|
Left
|
Joined
|
Fee
|
5th July, 2016
|
West Ham United
|
Crystal Palace
|
£12m
|
31st December, 2008
|
Derby County
|
West Ham United
|
End of loan
|
27th November, 2008
|
West Ham United
|
Derby County
|
Loan
11 Neto - Bournemouth
34 years, 4 months and 20 days
Neto has been a terrific addition to Bournemouth since arriving from Barcelona in 2022 and has shown no sign of slowing down, despite turning 34 earlier this year.
The Brazillian is widely regarded as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the division and is under contract at the South Coast club until 2026.
Neto has been recovering from an ankle injury but is expected to return to action this weekend, as Andoni Iraola's side make the trip to Bramall Lane.
|
Neto's career path
|
Date
|
Left
|
Joined
|
Fee
|
7th August, 2022
|
Barcelona
|
Bournemouth
|
Free
|
1st July, 2019
|
Valencia
|
Barcelona
|
£22.6m
|
7th July, 2017
|
Juventus
|
Valencia
|
£6.1m
|
3rd July, 2015
|
Fiorentina
|
Juventus
|
Free transfer
|
8th January, 2011
|
Club Athletico Paranaense
|
Fiorentina
|
£3.05m
10 Ivan Perišić - Tottenham Hotspur
34 years, 7 months and 14 days
Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perišic has likely played his final game for the Lilywhites after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury and his contract is due to expire next June.
Nonetheless, the 129-cap Croatia international has amassed a half-century of appearances since arriving from Inter in 2022 and has registered an admirable 14 assists.
A return to his former youth club Hadjuk Split has been mooted ahead of the January transfer window.
|
Perišic's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Inter
|
254
|
55
|
49
|
Club Brugge KV
|
89
|
35
|
23
|
VfL Wolfsburg
|
88
|
21
|
17
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
64
|
12
|
7
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
50
|
1
|
14
|
Bayern Munich
|
35
|
8
|
10
|
KSV Roeselare
|
20
|
8
|
2
9 Chris Basham - Sheffield United
35 years, 2 months and 17 days
Chris Basham, who turned 35 over the summer, has been a fixture of Sheffield United's side since joining from Blackpool on a free transfer in 2014.
The defender suffered a horrific leg injury in a match against Fulham earlier this season that required two operations but his boss Paul Heckingbottom remains confident he will return to action.
"He will come back fit as a fiddle, that won't take long. The surgeons are really happy with the work they have done, so there is no reason whatsoever (to believe Basham won't return to action)," the Blades boss said.
His deal at Bramall Lane expires next June.
|
Basham's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Sheffield United
|
394
|
15
|
15
|
Blackpool
|
94
|
5
|
3
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
21
|
1
|
1
|
Rochdale AFC
|
13
|
0
|
1
8 Willian - Fulham
35 years, 4 months and 1 day
Willian made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in October 2013 and has remained in the division ever since, aside from a one-year stint in Brazil with Corinthians.
The tricky winger now plies his trade with Fulham and is arguably their greatest outlet, despite turning 35 in August. His longevity is admirable, having made over 300 appearances in England's top flight with three different clubs.
His deal runs out at the end of the season but it wouldn't at all be surprising if the Cottagers decide to extend his stay.
|
All-time PL top Brazilian goalscorers
|
#
|
Player
|
Goals
|
1
|
Roberto Firmino
|
82
|
2
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
71
|
3
|
Richarlison
|
53
|
4=
|
Philippe Coutinho
|
47
|
4=
|
Willian
|
47
|
6
|
Juninho Paulista
|
29
|
7
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
28
|
8
|
Oscar
|
21
|
9=
|
Lucas Moura
|
20
|
9=
|
Fernandinho
|
20
7 Angelo Ogbonna - West Ham United
35 years, 6 months and 18 days
Angelo Ogbonna has been a reliable defender for West Ham since completing a £10m move from Serie A giants Juventus in 2015.
The 13-cap Italy international has been reduced to the role of a squad player over the last few years but is still playing his fair share of minutes and has even donned the captain's armband on three occasions this season.
It may be his final few months sporting the Claret and Blue strip as he approaches the end of his deal.
|
Ogbonna's career path
|
Date
|
Left
|
Joined
|
Fee
|
10th July, 2015
|
Juventus
|
West Ham United
|
£10m
|
11th June, 2013
|
Torino
|
Juventus
|
£11.3m
|
30th June, 2008
|
FC Crotone
|
Torino
|
End of loan
|
1st July, 2007
|
Torino
|
FC Crotone
|
Loan
6 Adam Lallana - Brighton & Hove Albion
35 years, 6 months and 30 days
Adam Lallana has enjoyed a marvellous Premier League career and is still going strong with Brighton and Hove Albion at the age of 35.
Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi was happy to award the creative midfielder a new deal earlier this year, which expires next summer.
Lallana joined up with the England under-21s in September as a player-coach - perhaps indicating his future plans on the touchline, though for now, he remains a key player for the South Coast club.
|
Lallana's major honours
|
Trophy
|
Year
|
FIFA Club World Cup
|
2020
|
Premier League
|
2020
|
UEFA Super Cup
|
2019
|
Champions League
|
2019
|
Johnstone's Paint Trophy
|
2010
5 Jonny Evans - Manchester United
35 years, 11 months and 6 days
Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United re-signed free agent Jonny Evans in the summer but the veteran has certainly proved a few naysayers wrong.
The former Leicester City centre-back turns 36 in January but Erik ten Hag has had no qualms about calling upon his services and has even favoured him over Raphaël Varane.
The Northern Irishman suffered a thigh injury against Copenhagen earlier this month and is expected to be out of action until December.
|
Evans' major honours
|
Trophy
|
Year
|
Community Shield
|
2009, 2011, 2012, 2021
|
FA Cup
|
2021
|
Premier League
|
2009, 2011, 2013
|
FIFA Club World Cup
|
2009
|
League Cup
|
2009, 2010
|
Johnstone's Paint Trophy
|
2010
|
Champions League
|
2008
|
Championship
|
2007
4 Tim Ream - Fulham
36 years, 1 month and 28 days
Fulham's Tim Ream is the only 36-year-old to have played a Premier League game this season.
The USA international isn't a squad player like many of the aforementioned veterans, though, he's a fixture of Marco Silva's side and has started all but one league game this term.
Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Ream when his side faced the Cottagers last season, admitting that he'd be a Manchester City player if he was younger.
|
Ream's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
USA
|
55
|
1
|
4
|
Fulham
|
306
|
5
|
3
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
126
|
1
|
8
|
New York Red Bulls
|
65
|
1
|
2
3 James Milner - Brighton & Hove Albion
37 years, 11 months and 5 days
James Milner has amassed a remarkable 629 Premier League appearances - only two players have collected more.
The former England international has adapted his game to continue operating at the highest level, particularly at Liverpool where he became an established left-back.
Now at Brighton, Milner has played at left-back, right-back and central midfield this season, as he approaches his 37th birthday at the turn of the year.
He won Liverpool's gruelling lactate test every pre-season he was at the club, evincing his astounding fitness levels, which no doubt have played a huge role in his longevity.
|
Most Premier League appearances
|
#
|
Player
|
Goals
|
1
|
Gareth Barry
|
652
|
2
|
Ryan Giggs
|
632
|
3
|
James Milner
|
629
|
4
|
Frank Lampard
|
609
|
5
|
David James
|
572
|
6
|
Gary Speed
|
535
|
7
|
Emile Heskey
|
516
|
8
|
Mark Schwarzer
|
514
|
9
|
Jamie Carragher
|
508
|
10
|
Phil Neville
|
505
Data sourced from the Premier League
2 Ashley Young - Everton
38 years, 5 months and 1 day
Ashley Young, who turned 38 in July, earned himself a one-year deal with Everton after his contract at Aston Villa expired.
The former Manchester United winger has experienced a similar career development to Milner, in the sense that he converted to left-back in order to continue playing at the highest level.
Young has started all but one Premier League game this season, playing at both left-back and right-back.
|
Young's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Manchester United
|
261
|
19
|
43
|
Aston Villa
|
247
|
38
|
60
|
Watford
|
110
|
22
|
9
|
Inter
|
59
|
5
|
9
|
Everton
|
18
|
1
|
0
1 Thiago Silva - Chelsea
39 years, 2 months and 14 days
Chelsea's Thiago Silva is the oldest active player in the Premier League, having celebrated his 39th birthday in September.
The 113-cap Brazil international joined the West Londoners on a free transfer in 2020 and has made 129 appearances, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
Silva has played every minute in the league this season and is still regarded as one of the best defenders across the continent.
|
Thiago Silva's career in numbers
|
Team
|
Appearances
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Brazil
|
113
|
7
|
4
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
315
|
17
|
7
|
Chelsea
|
132
|
6
|
4
|
AC Milan
|
119
|
6
|
2
|
Fluminense
|
97
|
9
|
4
|
Esporte Clube Juventude
|
28
|
3
|
0