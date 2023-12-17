The Premier League is widely regarded as the most physical, intense and demanding league across the continent, so it's always very impressive to see players performing well into their 30s.

Today at Football FanCast we've taken a look at the 15 oldest players in the Premier League, though, we must note, that each age is from the point of their last appearance, following games played on 10th December 2023.

Without further ado, here is the list...

15 Matt Ritchie - Newcastle United

34 years, 3 months

Matt Ritchie departed Bournemouth in favour of a move to Newcastle United in 2016 following the Tynesiders' relegation to the Championship.

The left-footed wide player joined as a 26-year-old off the back of a 10-goal contribution campaign in the Premier League, so it was quite the coup for the second-tier newcomers.

Fast forward over seven years, Ritchie has helped the Magpies gain promotion and solidify their status as a top-flight club, and now Champions League contestants, amassing over 200 appearances in the process.

Ritchie's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists Scotland 16 3 4 Newcastle United 205 24 33 Bournemouth 142 31 29 Swindon Town 129 28 28 Dagenham & Redbridge 41 12 4 Notts County 19 3 1 Portsmouth 10 0 2

14 Jack Cork - Burnley

34 years, 2 months and 8 days old

Jack Cork made his Premier League debut in February 2010, aged 20, and has gone on to appear over 300 times in the top flight.

Cork now plays a bit part role for the Burnley but was a crucial figure last term in their promotion from the second tier, making 39 league outings.

It could be his final year at Turf Moor as his deal expires at the end of the season.

Cork's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists England 1 0 0 Burnley 264 11 12 Southampton 152 3 7 Swansea City 83 2 4 Scunthorpe United 35 2 1 Watford 21 1 1 Coventry City 21 0 0 Bournemouth 9 0 0

13 Jay Rodriguez - Burnley

34 years, 4 months and 10 days

Another Claret on the list...

Jay Rodriguez turned 34 over the summer but is still a prominent fixture in Vincent Kompany's side, making seven league appearances this campaign.

The former Southampton forward is also coming towards the end of his deal at Burnley, so this season could be his final swan song at the top level.

Rodriguez's career path Date Left Joined Fee 1st January, 2008 Burnley Stirling Albion Loan 1st May, 2008 Stirling Albion Burnley End of loan 1st February, 2010 Burnley Barnsley Loan 28th February, 2010 Barnsley Burnley End of loan 1st July, 2012 Burnley Southampton £6m 2nd July, 2017 Southampton West Bromwich Albion £12m 9th July, 2019 West Bromwich Albion Burnley £10m

12 James Tomkins - Crystal Palace

34 years, 4 months and 14 days

James Tomkins has seen his minutes reduced over the last few seasons for Crystal Palace but still remains a reliable defender for Roy Hodgson to call upon.

The 34-year-old made his Premier League debut in March 2008 for West Ham United in a 1-1 draw against Everton and has enjoyed a fruitful career at the top level ever since.

Like many on this list, the veteran is entering the final few months of his contract and could depart Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Tomkins' career path Date Left Joined Fee 5th July, 2016 West Ham United Crystal Palace £12m 31st December, 2008 Derby County West Ham United End of loan 27th November, 2008 West Ham United Derby County Loan

11 Neto - Bournemouth

34 years, 4 months and 20 days

Neto has been a terrific addition to Bournemouth since arriving from Barcelona in 2022 and has shown no sign of slowing down, despite turning 34 earlier this year.

The Brazillian is widely regarded as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the division and is under contract at the South Coast club until 2026.

Neto has been recovering from an ankle injury but is expected to return to action this weekend, as Andoni Iraola's side make the trip to Bramall Lane.

Neto's career path Date Left Joined Fee 7th August, 2022 Barcelona Bournemouth Free 1st July, 2019 Valencia Barcelona £22.6m 7th July, 2017 Juventus Valencia £6.1m 3rd July, 2015 Fiorentina Juventus Free transfer 8th January, 2011 Club Athletico Paranaense Fiorentina £3.05m

10 Ivan Perišić - Tottenham Hotspur

34 years, 7 months and 14 days

Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perišic has likely played his final game for the Lilywhites after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury and his contract is due to expire next June.

Nonetheless, the 129-cap Croatia international has amassed a half-century of appearances since arriving from Inter in 2022 and has registered an admirable 14 assists.

A return to his former youth club Hadjuk Split has been mooted ahead of the January transfer window.

Related Latest Tottenham transfer news - Ange eyeing Chelsea raid The Postecoglou era is well underway at Spurs, but how is the squad shaping up ahead of January?

Perišic's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists Inter 254 55 49 Club Brugge KV 89 35 23 VfL Wolfsburg 88 21 17 Borussia Dortmund 64 12 7 Tottenham Hotspur 50 1 14 Bayern Munich 35 8 10 KSV Roeselare 20 8 2

9 Chris Basham - Sheffield United

35 years, 2 months and 17 days

Chris Basham, who turned 35 over the summer, has been a fixture of Sheffield United's side since joining from Blackpool on a free transfer in 2014.

The defender suffered a horrific leg injury in a match against Fulham earlier this season that required two operations but his boss Paul Heckingbottom remains confident he will return to action.

"He will come back fit as a fiddle, that won't take long. The surgeons are really happy with the work they have done, so there is no reason whatsoever (to believe Basham won't return to action)," the Blades boss said.

His deal at Bramall Lane expires next June.

Basham's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 394 15 15 Blackpool 94 5 3 Bolton Wanderers 21 1 1 Rochdale AFC 13 0 1

8 Willian - Fulham

35 years, 4 months and 1 day

Willian made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in October 2013 and has remained in the division ever since, aside from a one-year stint in Brazil with Corinthians.

The tricky winger now plies his trade with Fulham and is arguably their greatest outlet, despite turning 35 in August. His longevity is admirable, having made over 300 appearances in England's top flight with three different clubs.

His deal runs out at the end of the season but it wouldn't at all be surprising if the Cottagers decide to extend his stay.

All-time PL top Brazilian goalscorers # Player Goals 1 Roberto Firmino 82 2 Gabriel Jesus 71 3 Richarlison 53 4= Philippe Coutinho 47 4= Willian 47 6 Juninho Paulista 29 7 Gabriel Martinelli 28 8 Oscar 21 9= Lucas Moura 20 9= Fernandinho 20

7 Angelo Ogbonna - West Ham United

35 years, 6 months and 18 days

Angelo Ogbonna has been a reliable defender for West Ham since completing a £10m move from Serie A giants Juventus in 2015.

The 13-cap Italy international has been reduced to the role of a squad player over the last few years but is still playing his fair share of minutes and has even donned the captain's armband on three occasions this season.

It may be his final few months sporting the Claret and Blue strip as he approaches the end of his deal.

Ogbonna's career path Date Left Joined Fee 10th July, 2015 Juventus West Ham United £10m 11th June, 2013 Torino Juventus £11.3m 30th June, 2008 FC Crotone Torino End of loan 1st July, 2007 Torino FC Crotone Loan

6 Adam Lallana - Brighton & Hove Albion

35 years, 6 months and 30 days

Adam Lallana has enjoyed a marvellous Premier League career and is still going strong with Brighton and Hove Albion at the age of 35.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi was happy to award the creative midfielder a new deal earlier this year, which expires next summer.

Lallana joined up with the England under-21s in September as a player-coach - perhaps indicating his future plans on the touchline, though for now, he remains a key player for the South Coast club.

Lallana's major honours Trophy Year FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Premier League 2020 UEFA Super Cup 2019 Champions League 2019 Johnstone's Paint Trophy 2010

5 Jonny Evans - Manchester United

35 years, 11 months and 6 days

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United re-signed free agent Jonny Evans in the summer but the veteran has certainly proved a few naysayers wrong.

The former Leicester City centre-back turns 36 in January but Erik ten Hag has had no qualms about calling upon his services and has even favoured him over Raphaël Varane.

The Northern Irishman suffered a thigh injury against Copenhagen earlier this month and is expected to be out of action until December.

Evans' major honours Trophy Year Community Shield 2009, 2011, 2012, 2021 FA Cup 2021 Premier League 2009, 2011, 2013 FIFA Club World Cup 2009 League Cup 2009, 2010 Johnstone's Paint Trophy 2010 Champions League 2008 Championship 2007

4 Tim Ream - Fulham

36 years, 1 month and 28 days

Fulham's Tim Ream is the only 36-year-old to have played a Premier League game this season.

The USA international isn't a squad player like many of the aforementioned veterans, though, he's a fixture of Marco Silva's side and has started all but one league game this term.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Ream when his side faced the Cottagers last season, admitting that he'd be a Manchester City player if he was younger.

Ream's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists USA 55 1 4 Fulham 306 5 3 Bolton Wanderers 126 1 8 New York Red Bulls 65 1 2

3 James Milner - Brighton & Hove Albion

37 years, 11 months and 5 days

James Milner has amassed a remarkable 629 Premier League appearances - only two players have collected more.

The former England international has adapted his game to continue operating at the highest level, particularly at Liverpool where he became an established left-back.

Now at Brighton, Milner has played at left-back, right-back and central midfield this season, as he approaches his 37th birthday at the turn of the year.

He won Liverpool's gruelling lactate test every pre-season he was at the club, evincing his astounding fitness levels, which no doubt have played a huge role in his longevity.

Most Premier League appearances # Player Goals 1 Gareth Barry 652 2 Ryan Giggs 632 3 James Milner 629 4 Frank Lampard 609 5 David James 572 6 Gary Speed 535 7 Emile Heskey 516 8 Mark Schwarzer 514 9 Jamie Carragher 508 10 Phil Neville 505

Data sourced from the Premier League

2 Ashley Young - Everton

38 years, 5 months and 1 day

Ashley Young, who turned 38 in July, earned himself a one-year deal with Everton after his contract at Aston Villa expired.

The former Manchester United winger has experienced a similar career development to Milner, in the sense that he converted to left-back in order to continue playing at the highest level.

Young has started all but one Premier League game this season, playing at both left-back and right-back.

Young's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 261 19 43 Aston Villa 247 38 60 Watford 110 22 9 Inter 59 5 9 Everton 18 1 0

1 Thiago Silva - Chelsea

39 years, 2 months and 14 days

Chelsea's Thiago Silva is the oldest active player in the Premier League, having celebrated his 39th birthday in September.

The 113-cap Brazil international joined the West Londoners on a free transfer in 2020 and has made 129 appearances, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Silva has played every minute in the league this season and is still regarded as one of the best defenders across the continent.