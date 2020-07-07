Boundary Park

Key Information about Boundary Park

Boundary Park is the home of Greater Manchester football club Oldham Athletic. It first opened back in 1904 and was renovated in 2014.

The historic stadium holds a capacity of just over 15,000 and comprises six stands; the George Hill Main Stand, the Zen Office Stand, the Joe Royle Stand, and the Jimmy Frizzell Stand.

A history of Boundary Park

Boundary Park originally opened in 1896 and it was first known as the Athletic Ground for the Latics first professional football club – Oldham County FC. However, the town’s first club did not last more than three years, and Oldham Athletic AFC (Pine Villa FC) took over as new tenants of the ground.

From 1904, the Latics have played all of their home games at the newly built ground. Oldham Athletic RLFC is a Rugby League club, and they moved from their previous home of Watersheddings and moved in with the Latics in 1997 where they ground shared for four years until 2001, and a second time from 2003-09. In 2009, the Latics decided that they did not want to ground share with the Rugby League club, subsequently, they moved out at the end of their season.

In April 2013, the Oldham Borough Council confirmed the clubs planning approval for the new North Stand. The proposal was for the new stand to seat 2,671 fans as well as a health and fitness suite, bar for supporters, and facilities for stadium events. The main stand in Boundary Park has not been developed to hold more spectators since the ground was built in 1904.

The record crowd at Boundary Park is 47,671 and this massive record was set in 1930 during an FA Cup tie between Oldham and Sheffield Wednesday. At the time, the stadium was not all-seater and could hold many more spectators than it does today. The grounds first artificial pitch was installed in 1986 to enhance greater income for the football club. Boundary Park is incredibly the third-highest standing stadium in the whole of England, at 509 feet above sea level.

Oldham Athletic have recently agreed a new deal to purchase Boundary Park after a court case which could have seen the club enter administration was adjourned. The club’s owner, Abdallah Lemsagam has a six-week time frame to pay off the clubs outstanding debt which is a six-figure sum.

Tickets to Watch Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park

Early bird season ticket prices for next season (20/21) stand at £270 for adults which works out to be just £11.70 per game.

Over-65s and under-21s can purchase a season ticket for a discounted £160 (students with valid ID), under-18s can buy one for £48, and under-12s can go free with a full paying adult.

Matchday tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and are priced between £10 (under-18s) to £20 (adults) – family tickets are also available for £22, and this includes one adult and one junior under-18.

