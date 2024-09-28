One manager has admitted he would say “yes” to a move to Manchester United, amid pressure on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Managers linked to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd

Despite winning the FA Cup last season and signing a new contract extension at Old Trafford over the summer, there is already plenty of speculation regarding Ten Hag’s future in Manchester.

A disappointing start to the season continued in the week, with United only managing a 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente in the Europa League. In the Premier League, Man Utd have won just two of their opening five games, sitting in the bottom half of the table as things stand.

As a result, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been linked with making a managerial change, with former Juventus boss Max Allegri and Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi both mooted as potential targets.

More recently, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, amid apparent tension behind the scenes at St James’ Park with sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Noises out of Man Utd have claimed that some senior figures are unhappy with Ten Hag for the lack of goals his side are producing and that "patience is beginning to wear thin". Now, some huge comments have emerged from a manager who Red Devils supporters will know very well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to Man Utd return

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he would say “yes” to an Old Trafford return.

The 51-year-old is currently working as a match analyst for UEFA, as per Transfermarkt, with his last managerial role coming with the Red Devils.

After taking over as caretaker back in December 2018, Solskjaer was then handed the job on a permanent basis months later and spent almost three years in charge of the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record as Man Utd manager Games 168 Wins 92 Draws 35 Losses 41

He did eventually leave halfway through the 2021/22 season, with Gary Neville talking about Solskjaer’s final few months in charge.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was tough, for me and Roy Keane, when he was manager of [Manchester] United. People at the end abused him, but me probably more than Roy, the idea of going against Ole, that’s never going to happen.

“I can say, ‘He’s under pressure, the team aren’t playing well’ – we said all those things – but the idea of going a step further which says, ‘He should lose his job, he should be sacked’ – never. That’s what people want but I would never go into that. I’ve never once [done that].”

Whether or not Ratcliffe and INEOS would be open to bringing Solskjaer back remains to be seen, but the Norwegian’s latest comments will definitely get fans talking, potentially making this one to watch should things not improve for Ten Hag.