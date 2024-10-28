Manchester United have a 51-year-old manager under consideration as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to a new report. The Red Devils are beginning their search for a new manager after the dismissal of the Dutchman on Monday morning, after being beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Man Utd manager latest

United find themselves looking for a new manager after the decision to end Ten Hag’s reign after two and a half years at the club. The decision was made on Monday morning, with a statement confirming the decision and United placing their thanks and good luck to Ten Hag on record.

The Red Devils have been linked with several managers for a few weeks now. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is one manager who has growing interest in his services. Meanwhile, Xavi has also emerged on the club’s radar in the last week, but it appears his chances of becoming the new manager are slim, as Xavi plans to wait until the summer before taking on his next job.

A new name that has come into the United hotseat is German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann. The German has been in charge of the national team since 2023, and now that the Red Devils are looking for a new manager, they could look to make a move for him.

But the options do not stop there for United, as they also have their eye on a former player of theirs as they weigh up the best move for them.

Former player under consideration for Man Utd return

According to Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United have former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær under consideration for a return to the club. The 51-year-old joined the Red Devils as a player in 1996 and enjoyed great success with the club right up until he left in 2007.

Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford in 2018 as caretaker manager, and his return saw a positive swing in results, and that earned him the permanent role. He was appointed manager in March 2019 and kept the role until November 2021, managing 168 games in total.

Since leaving United, Solskjaer has been out of management and has been working as a UEFA analyst since January of last year. Last month, Solskjaer admitted that he would be “open” to an Old Trafford return, and if he was offered a way back, he would say "yes".

Solskjaer's Man United record Games 168 Won 92 Drawn 35 Lost 41

Now, according to this report, the Norwegian is under consideration for returning to the club, but it is unclear if he is viewed as a long-term replacement for Ten Hag or as a backroom staff member. Before taking over at Old Trafford, Solskjaer’s only other experience in management came at Molde, where he managed from 2011 to 2018 on and off, while he also had a spell as Cardiff City manager.