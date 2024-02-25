Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant spell in recent weeks, which has seen the Gunners win six Premier League games in a row, scoring 25 goals in the process.

Mikel Arteta's side have been dominant, with players such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Gabriel all at the heart of the club's successful run that has seen them move to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

The run has seen Arteta's side score three or more times in five of the six games, with the only exception coming in the 2-1 win away at Nottingham Forest on January 30th.

Despite the form of players such as Rice and Saka, multiple Arsenal players have been victims of good performances from other Gunners teammates.

Why Gabriel Jesus will struggle to regain his place

Despite starting the first two games in the Gunners' brilliant Premier League run, the Brazilian has missed the last four victories through injury. However, he was an unused substitute in Saturday's convincing 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The former Manchester City striker scored the opener in the victory against Forest at the City Ground, with Jesus firing through the legs of one-time Arsenal 'keeper Matt Turner.

However, despite the striker's absence, Arteta's side haven't appeared to miss Jesus' presence, with the Gunners appearing to be free-scoring in front of goal in recent weeks.

Kai Havertz has often been deployed in the false nine role, with Leandro Trossard rotating with the German at the point of Arsenal's attack. The former Chelsea attacker has two goals and an assist in his last five matches, with Trossard bagging three goals in the same period.

Despite Jesus' absence, another Arsenal player has been unfortunate with injuries and the form of one of his teammates.

Arsenal's biggest loser from their run of form

Jakub Kiwior, who is primarily a centre-back, has played every minute for Arteta's side since coming on for Oleksandr Zinchenko at half-time in the 3-1 victory against Liverpool back on February 4th.

Since his inclusion at half-time against Jürgen Klopp's side, the Polish defender has been part of an Arsenal defence that has only conceded one goal in the Premier League - with Kiwior showing glimpses of why the club forked out £21m for his signature.

The defender scored his second goal for the club in Saturday's 4-1 win over Eddie Howe's Newcastle, with Kiwior's aerial presence adding to Arsenal's already impressive tally of 19 goals from set pieces this campaign.

Even though he's playing in a slightly unnatural position, the former Spezia defender has adapted well to Arteta's role of an inverted full-back after initially struggling with Kiwior's ability on the ball making him a great fit for Arsenal's impressive possession-based style.

The club may have splashed £30m to prise Zinchenko away from rivals Manchester City. However, with the form of Kiwior in Arsenal's starting XI, it looks like the Ukranian may face an uphill task to dislodge the defender from his current starting role.

At times this term he has been a liability of sorts, gifting possession away too easily, notably to concede a goal against Wolves earlier in the term. There have been no such moments of nervousness from Kiwior and he deserves to keep his place.