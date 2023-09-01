Arsenal may have recruited well this summer, but there remains one disappointment for Mikel Arteta which he will seek to rectify before deadline day concludes...

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners were decisive with their business throughout the window, welcoming Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in quick succession before adding David Raya later on.

However, it is one of these signings that is actually now posing the biggest headache for the Spanish manager, with the former Ajax star having been struck down with injury in what was his very first Premier League start.

Reports have since confirmed that their worst fears have been realised, with a seven-month lay-off as the 22-year-old recovers from ACL surgery.

The tough proposition is now deciding whether they wait, potentially sacrificing their title push in favour of saving money, or instead signing another player who could be unnecessary in the long-term by returning into the market.

Now, recent reports from Denmark seem to suggest that the 41-year-old has taken the latter route, with their interest in SL Benfica youngster Alexander Bah detailed.

It is expected that the Portuguese club will try and command €30m (£26m) for his services.

How good is Alexander Bah?

The only positive surrounding the miserable injury that has spurred this potential move is that Arteta could now add to his wealth of young talent set to star in the present and the future.

After all, the 25-year-old has shone across various different clubs now, having amassed 257 career appearances, surprisingly scoring 25 and assisting 47 from full-back, via Transfermarkt.

He clearly boasts a dynamic attacking impetus despite being a right-back by trade, and that desperation to contribute to the attack could see him become a hugely important figure this season, on the opposite flank to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Denmark international actually boasts plenty of similarities with the 26-year-old former Manchester City star, as a creative defender often more impactful when pushed further forward rather than left to defend.

This is due to his inversion from left-back into midfield, allowing him to flex his offensive know-how alongside his work rate and tenacity.

These are traits also seen in Bah, who when compared against other full-backs across European divisions similar to the Portuguese top flight, stands out.

He ranks in the top 11% for shot-creating actions per 90, the top 5% for pass attempted per 90, the top 8% for progressive passes per 90 and even the top 12% for tackles per 90, via FBref.

Given how unknown a commodity he remains, the words of scout Ron Dor still ring true:

"Alexander Bah? One of the most undervalued RB profiles in the game."

To compare those figures with Zinchenko's, it becomes clear just how impactful the former Slavia Prague star could instantly be.

After all, when the Ukraine international is instead compared against full-backs across Europe's top-five leagues, he sits in the top 15% for total shots per 90, the top 2% for passes attempted, and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

He retains that immense creativity, but arguably lacks the solidity that could help Bah shine. It seems he is readymade for Arteta's system, and could more than make up for Timber's absence should he take to English football with ease.