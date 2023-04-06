Arsenal have enjoyed plenty of successes during a season of unparalleled positivity thus far.

Their acquisitions have been shrewd, decisive and instantly impactful, tying together a team that had threatened to challenge without actually reaching the lofty heights they aspired to.

However, with just nine games left for the Gunners to play, the Premier League title is firmly theirs to lose.

This turnaround from Champions League omission in the league to chasing the elite honours has been startling, yet made far easier by their direct rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola seemed more than happy to allow Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to move to the Emirates, deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

However, it was these sales that allowed Mikel Arteta to finish off his masterful philosophy, putting it into full effect. With eight points separating the two sides, it is clearly bearing fruit.

How much is Oleksandr Zinchenko worth now?

Having signed for an initial £30m fee, the Ukrainian defender’s exit from Manchester was a surprise one given how favourably Guardiola spoke of him.

The Spaniard had claimed only in 2019 on his player: “Incredible is the only thing I can say. Oleks has showed me the importance and value of being a good guy.

“He is going to have a long career, here (at City) hopefully!”

However, it is now north London where he is truly excelling, with the inverted left-back role proving imperative in the 26-year-old side’s success.

Zinchenko has maintained a 7.02 average rating this season, underpinned by 0.9 key passes and 1.6 tackles per game, alongside an 88% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

This has led to widespread praise for the 5 foot 9 maestro, with pundit Scott Minto leading the charge by claiming: “Zinchenko, you have to say, I think has been nothing short of sensational.

“He wasn’t a regular under Pep Guardiola, but you can see he’s brought that winning mentality along with Gabriel Jesus as well, but even more so, for me, I think Zinchenko as the leader, I really do. I think he’s been absolutely superb.”

Such is this increased level of prominence within yet another title-chasing team, the value of the creative defender has rocketed too. Football Transfers note an £18m increase from his initial fee already, with the apex of his value sitting at €54.6m (£48m).

To think that he has been at the club for less than a year and already seen such growth is a testament to the quality and consistency of the former Cityzen.

Should Arsenal go on to claim the title, this is a sum only set to soar further.