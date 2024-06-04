A £150,000-per-week ace could now reportedly leave Arsenal this summer after being left unhappy behind the scenes at Hale End, with the Gunners open to doing business over him.

Arsenal players who could leave before next season

There are many current squad members who are potentially facing their last few months as Arsenal players.

Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Kieran Tierney are all likely to depart the Emirates Stadium after spending last season on loan deals away from the club. Lokonga has even admitted he's likely to quit Arsenal, while there isn't much room for the likes of Tierney and Tavares in Mikel Arteta's star-studded eleven.

Arsenal best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have also been named by various reports as players who could leave Arsenal this summer, as sporting director Edu Gaspar plots a mini-overhaul of the squad.

Now, according to Football Insider, another player who Arsenal could look to offload is defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international came under criticism last term, and has fallen down the pecking order behind both Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Zinchenko unhappy with Arsenal now open to selling

The outlet also claims that Zinchenko is "unhappy" at Arsenal and the club are open to selling him. The former Man City ace, on a reported £150,000-per-week, wants regular first-team football moving forward.

While the 27-year-old becomes linked with the exit door, some members of the media have rushed to his defence, and believe he could still fight his way back into Arteta's plans.

“Some of the criticism (of Zinchenko) is justified, but some is a bit harsh in my opinion," said journalist Charles Watts after one of Zinchenko's performances last season.

"When you look at what went wrong for Arsenal on Sunday for example, I’m not really sure Zinchenko was at the heart of it. But, judging by the amount of criticism that has come his way over the past few days, you would think he was. Yes, there were a few errors of judgement in the second half, one of which could easily have been very costly. But there were also good points in the first half which could easily have led to Arsenal opening the scoring.

"There are undeniable positives, but there are also obvious negatives. The thing is that right now, probably for the first time since he joined, the negatives are starting to outweigh the positives. Arsenal’s side has evolved at pace under Arteta. Last season Zinchenko was an essential part of it, but now his place in the starting XI is up for debate.

“I wouldn’t say we are definitely approaching the end of Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal. I still think he could have a key role to play in this squad, potentially even higher up the pitch where his defensive deficiencies could leave the team less exposed. He’s a quality footballer who is having a difficult period, but Arteta believes in him and it’s far too early to write him off as an Arsenal player.”