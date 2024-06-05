An attacking duo are both eyeing a move to Chelsea this summer, with their agents opening talks in a bid to make the transfers happen.

Maresca arrival announced as Chelsea kickstart transfer plans

On Monday, Chelsea officially announced the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca, who comes in to replace Mauricio Pochettino as a new era begins at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino signed off his final Premier League campaign as Chelsea boss in excellent fashion and even managed to secure Conference League qualification for next season. He also guided the Blues to five wins in his final five league games to seal their place in Europe, but this form wasn't enough to keep the Argentine in a job as both the tactician and Chelsea chiefs agreed to part company by mutual consent.

Pochettino's final five games in charge of Chelsea Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

After weeks of speculation, Maresca has now been confirmed as Pochettino's heir, and it is believed that the Italian's transfer plans are being set in motion. Chelsea have already sealed a Bosman deal for defender Tosin Adarabioyo, with Fulham announcing today that the centre-back has left Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere in the squad, it is widely reported that co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are looking at making fresh attacking signings as well, both at centre-forward and out wide, in a bid to bolster Maresca's options.

Maresca apparently wants Inter Milan frontman Lautaro Martinez at Chelsea, according to some reports, but intense speculation also surrounds Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as attacking alternatives.

The latter's contract includes a £55 million release clause, which would allow Chelsea to bypass club negotiations and discuss terms directly with Sesko himself. This figure is reportedly tantalising for Chelsea, as well as Arsenal, given the Slovenia international bagged 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Olise, meanwhile, can leave Palace for around £60 million. The Englishman is also attracting interest from elite Premier League sides, including Chelsea, after another brilliant campaign at Selhurst Park and especially under Oliver Glasner.

Sesko and Olise both want to join Chelsea this summer

In a promising update on Chelsea's links to the £115 million attacking duo, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Auona has shared some news on X this week.

The reporter claims that both Sesko and Olise are keen on joining Chelsea this summer, with their agents opening talks over making the deals potentially happen.

"Chelsea are considering Michel Olise and Benjamin Šeško as a top target for their attack," wrote Aouna.

"Talks have started talks with their agents. Both players keen on the move to Chelsea. Other PL clubs are there."

Sesko's prolific nature and relatively affordable price tag make him an attractive option for Maresca, not to mention his towering 6ft 5 frame. The perks of a move for Olise are his proven top-flight experience, with the winger netting 10 goals and bagging a further six assists last season alone.