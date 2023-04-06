Tottenham Hotspur's manager search continues to fan the flames of the rumour mill, which will seemingly go on until Daniel Levy finally makes up his mind.

It has now been nearly two weeks since Antonio Conte was sacked, and an ever-growing list has emerged listing the numerous candidates in line for the job. However, what made the issue slightly more pressing was Chelsea's decision to dismiss Graham Potter.

This added another Premier League powerhouse into the mix, searching for a successor to their recently departed boss.

Although Frank Lampard might be ready to take the job on a temporary basis, the Lilywhites need to have someone lined up for the summer, or else face losing out on their top targets to a Blues outfit that are likely a far more enticing proposition for budding bosses.

One name that refuses to disappear with regard to Spurs' vacancy is Oliver Glasner, who has earned praise for his work in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

A pragmatic manager with similar ideals to Conte, there are reservations about just how similar the Austrian might be were he appointed. However, they have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit as reports from Sky Germany noted there was a high chance he could depart this summer.

Indeed, their reporter Florian Plettenberg commented in the last 48 hours on the situation, saying: "The trend is that Glasner will say goodbye to SGE in the summer."

Whether fans want the 48-year-old or not, this marks a huge step towards ensuring his availability should Levy seek him out.

How does Oliver Glasner play?

Preferring to employ a system with three central defenders, much like his potential predecessor, his Frankfurt side earned praise for their Europa League triumph last season against all odds.

This year, however, they find themselves deeply engrossed in a desperate battle for any European football at all.

It has been a stark drop-off, and led to an explosive interview that further aligns him with Conte. Having been sacked for such an outburst, Glasner would emulate something similar mid-way through March, claiming after a defeat: "You could play 0-0 in a game like this – but we can’t. That is also a question of quality. I don’t know how you can train quality."

Although his teams seem more high-scoring than the current Spurs outfit, they also seem to suffer from a lack of differentiation between their goals scored and goals conceded. As such, across his 60 Bundesliga matches in charge of his current side, the Europa League winner's team have scored 92 but conceded 86. They are unpredictable, at a time when Spurs need reliability.

He remains capable of the odd "tactical master stroke", as he was lauded for by journalist Stefan Bienkowski, but so did Conte.

The two share more similarities than fans would likely care to admit, and appointing Glasner could be returning to old ground in worrying fashion.