Tottenham Hotspur are once again without a manager, with Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy the men responsible for ensuring this next appointment does not fall flat.

Having signed Antonio Conte just eight months after sacking Jose Mourinho, and with the Italian now also dismissed, the Lilywhites find themselves at a crossroads.

They can either persist with the big-name managers in a desperate attempt to win their first major honour since 2008, or they can start again by entrusting the club to a young up-and-coming coach.

In Oliver Glasner they could have the perfect option should they choose the latter, who would not stray too far from their current structure. Fortunately, he would add some attacking impetus and does have a pedigree with attaining silverware too.

But arguably even more fortunately, he is reportedly keen to make the move to north London, as his contract talks with Eintracht Frankfurt stall.

This potential appointment would offer an injection of fresh ideas into a club stagnating under recent leadership, whilst the element of unknown that a foreign coach brings only adds intrigue. The only wish would be that he could start straight away, in an effort to retain Champions League football at the very least for next season.

Would Oliver Glasner be a success at Spurs?

Having led his German outfit to the Europa League title last season in remarkable fashion, downing Barcelona, West Ham United and Rangers on their historic run, he already boasts a cut-throat pedigree that Spurs do need some degree of.

However, his tactical brain is so impressive that it even drew praise from Nico Kovac, who claimed: "He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them. He doesn’t just let Eintracht run their boots off. He adjusts tactics."

This has culminated in the 48-year-old's 1.53 points per game average, taking over a struggling team and stabilising them. This in turn led to the construction of the solid foundation with which they earned their European success.

The Austrian's preference for a three-at-the-back formation does make him a fine fit for this current squad, which was somewhat moulded in Conte's image. The likes of Pedro Porro could explode under him, given Filip Kostic returned seven goals and 15 assists in all competitions last season under his tutelage from left wing-back.

With an improved style that aligns with their previous regime, but builds upon it with actual emphasis on attack, plus the fact that he is capable of the odd "tactical master stroke", as lauded by journalist Stefan Bienkowski, Glasner is the outstanding option to replace Conte at Spurs.