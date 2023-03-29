Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager rumbles on, as it will likely continue to do so until after the conclusion of this season; or at least until they find a successor to Antonio Conte.

Having been relieved of his duties earlier this week, the Italian departs north London having failed to bring the success expected, and it now marks the second time that Daniel Levy has opted for a more experienced boss with a history of winning trophies only to fail in that venture whilst setting the club back years.

It is clear that there is a mentality issue running throughout the core of the establishment, and although the manner in which the former boss outlined them was wrong, many fans would struggle to disagree with most of what Conte said.

Their next appointment must find someone that not only can be progressive and young, boldly leading them into a successful future, but have some experience with challenging for trophies too.

Whilst that narrows down their manager list exponentially, Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner becomes a standout option.

Having earned widespread praise for his supposed overperformance with his current outfit, the Austrian manager has slowly been building up more and more of a reputation across the Bundesliga over the years.

First impressing with VFL Wolfsburg, since moving in 2021 he has crafted a fine attacking outfit filled to the brim with star power. The likes of Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani often steal the show with their trickery and impressive numbers - the latter has 16 goals and 14 assists this term - but it must be noted that they are often facilitated by the system in which they play.

Preferring three-at-the-back, the 48-year-old operates in a completely different manner to Conte in that he actually allows his players to flood forward. Whereas Spurs fans have become accustomed to a strict defensive style, Glasner allows his wing-backs to bomb forward so they can provide for a host of attackers.

Given his prior successes with Filip Kostic in such a role, there is cause to believe he can help Pedro Porro explode, having joined in January.

The £85k-per-week Spaniard was enjoying yet another fine season in Portugal before his move, boasting 13 goal contributions already at the mid-point. Having since scored once and assisted another in just five Premier League games, it has been a solid start for the youngster with the world at his feet.

Should the club swoop for this particular boss now or in the summer, there is hope this could be built upon to reach the heights of the dynamic Serbian who was so integral in their Europa League success last season.

Across all competitions, the defender recorded seven goals and 15 assists, including the vital delivery that saw them equalise in the final. The 30-year-old had impressed in seasons beforehand, but Glasner helped him truly reach his pinnacle.

The manager's self-proclamation will likely also leave fans of the Lilywhites pleased: "Our approach is clear,” the coach explained. “We want to cause problems for defences. Our strategy is to get forward and constantly keep them busy; it must involve causing problems to the opposition defence."

To appoint someone who is essentially the offensive alternative to Conte would actually mark an intelligent appointment for a change, with the Frankfurt coach boasting all the attributes needed to carry them towards success.