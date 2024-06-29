Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is reportedly doing his best to bring a former player to Selhurst Park this summer - one he has used in various positions.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles finished last season as one of the most in-form Premier League teams, only dropping two points in their final seven matches, picking up respective 4-0 and 5-0 wins over Manchester United and Aston Villa in the process.

For that reason, there is understandable positivity heading into the 2024/25 campaign, even if key players are being linked with moves away as Glasner continues to work his magic. New signings are needed to take Palace in a positive direction, and fresh rumours continue to emerge.

Jobe Bellingham may be overshadowed by his older brother, but he is an extremely exciting player in his own right and has been backed to join Palace from Sunderland, for whom he scored seven goals in the Championship last season.

Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe has also emerged as an exciting transfer target for the Eagles, with the Englishman potentially in need of a new challenge after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates. If he stays put in north London, he may have to accept playing second fiddle to the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

Glasner wants former player at Crystal Palace

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Glasner wants to bring Juventus' Filip Kostic to Crystal Palace this summer, with the Eagles boss personally pushing to get his man.

The 31-year-old played under him at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2021 and 2023, where he was used as a left wing-back and left-sided attacking player.

The £52,000-a-week Kostic has the potential to be an excellent signing for Palace this summer, possessing so much experience at a high level down the years.

The versatile ace has racked up 64 caps for Serbia and won the Europa League alongside Glasner in 2022, highlighting his pedigree, while he featured for 43 minutes of his country's 1-0 defeat to England at Euro 2024 earlier this month. Compatriot Aleksandar Mitrovic has heaped praise on his quality as a player, claiming he is even better than Angel Di Maria:

"Di Maria is a great champion, but Kostic is my favourite winger at Juventus. Filip is one of the best wingers I’ve played with. If you put him in a position that exploits his potential, he repays you with crosses and assists. I’m not just saying it out of friendship, but from experience. I scored several goals thanks to Kostic."

At 31, Kostic isn't getting any younger, and there can be a risk element in bringing ageing players to the fast and frenetic Premier League, but the fact that Glasner knows him so well as a footballer can only bode well.

Filip Kostic's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 249 35 67 Serie A 66 3 12 Eredivisie 39 9 8 Champions League 6 0 1 Europa League 42 9 12

The Serb would add depth and experience to a squad that has some young talent in it, helping Palace become even more of a force next season in the process.