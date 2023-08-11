Leeds United seem set to continue their summer overhaul, with another move to snatch a gem from a top Premier League club...

Is Oliver Skipp leaving Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to the Express, who suggest that Whites boss Daniel Farke is plotting a double swoop from Tottenham Hotspur, one of which will be a loan move for Joe Rodon.

However, deeper in the report it is suggested that the German head coach has considered a move for Oliver Skipp, seeking to reunite with the man who helped his Norwich City side win the Championship title back in 2021.

The 22-year-old machine still has four years left on his £40k-per-week deal, and could be tough to pry from the Lilywhites given his recent starring displays in pre-season.

How many goals has Oliver Skipp scored for Spurs?

Should they pull such an unlikely move off, it could prove to be one of the signings of the season for this division.

He would join a host of other talent who boast experience at a level way beyond the second tier, with the hope being that they can all combine to propel them up during this campaign, and then have the foundation for a long-term stay in the top-flight.

Despite his youth, the midfield general has slowly begun to establish himself as a more influential star within the Spurs dressing room, having now made 82 appearances for the club across his 15 years there, scoring just once.

Last term even saw him feature in 23 Premier League games too, impressing at times.

However, the 2021/22 campaign arguably has marked his best in the top flight, with his 6.81 average rating suggesting he could more than hold his own in the engine room. He offered a calming presence that year, with his 90% pass accuracy and 1.8 tackles per game suggesting he was busy, industrial and economic in possession, via Sofascore.

Journalist Sam Smith even noted: "Think Oliver Skipp has been outstanding for Spurs."

Should he be handed one further term to star in the Championship, forging a new partnership with Ethan Ampadu in the engine room, they could both return to the Premier League ready to show them what their former clubs have been missing.

After all, Skipp did end up featuring in the PFA Team of the Year during that aforementioned loan stint, in which he maintained a 7.02 average rating, again posting an 88% pass accuracy and 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

To pair such quality with Ampadu, who summed up exactly what he offers his new side last Saturday in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, and there are few games this season in which they would not hold total control.

That game saw the Wales international record a 7.7 rating, enjoying 92 touches and maintaining an 89% pass accuracy. He would also win seven of the nine ground duels he competed in, making four further tackles, via Sofascore.

Both of these midfield generals boast the ability to break up play and keep it ticking over, with their workmanlike styles sure to offer the perfect foundation for Farke's all-action brand of football.

Their shared calming presence could allow the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto to thrive this year.