Tottenham Hotspur's summer was one that everyone expected would include a mass upheaval.

However, few would have predicted that Ange Postecoglou was just one late signing away from arguably enjoying a near-perfect window, as they came so close to signing a proven Premier League star to usurp academy graduate Oliver Skipp.

How good is Oliver Skipp?

Having risen through the ranks in N17, Skipp marks one of many to have burst through the academy and into the first team, even if he seems unfavoured by his new boss.

After all, the 22-year-old is a slower, more metronomic presence in midfield, failing to offer the dynamism that a certain Yves Bissouma can provide in that role whilst lacking the attacking impetus to be moved elsewhere.

That being said, he has remained a solid presence across his 86 senior appearances, with the pinnacle of his career thus far coming during the 2021/22 Premier League season, where he posted an admirable 6.81 average rating, upheld by his 90% pass accuracy and 1.8 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

This may have been a fine showing for someone of his age, but it is clear that since then he has failed to continue his growth. In fact, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook even outlined him as an example of the mediocrity the Lilywhites should be expunging: "I think they've got so many issues, Spurs. Skipp, probably not good enough if they want to get back to the elite level."

Perhaps they should have been more keen to push him towards the departure they reportedly craved earlier in the window, with the funds they would have secured potentially providing the financial backing needed to push a Deadline Day pursuit of Conor Gallagher over the line.

Did Spurs nearly sign Conor Gallagher?

Even before Postecoglou tied up a late deal for Brennan Johnson, he had reportedly fired a bid Chelsea's way to test the waters over Gallagher.

Seeking to add more firepower to his engine room, the England international would have marked an instant upgrade on Skipp, given he too can play the deeper, more controlling role, as well as push forward and contribute to attacks when needed.

Therefore, the reported £45m price tag that the Blues were holding out for should have marked a no-brainer, especially after their opening £40m verbal offer had been rebuked.

In the end, it was a failed venture, and the 23-year-old remained a Stamford Bridge, as did Skipp in north London.

It remains a frustrating mini-saga that developed on Deadline Day, that had it come to fruition, would have bolstered Spurs massively. After all, his performances on loan during the 2021/22 season still remain fresh in the memory, as he shone for Crystal Palace, scoring eight and assisting three from midfield in the league.

Then, since returning to West London, he has started this term in blistering fashion, with a 7.33 average rating buoyed by his 91% pass accuracy, two interceptions, three tackles and 7.8 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

He certainly is living up to the praise handed to him by The Athletic's Mike Stavrou: "Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

Gallagher can do it all, and given the energy Postecoglou demands from everyone on his side, the busy midfielder would have marked a fine coup to potentially push Skipp towards the exit door.