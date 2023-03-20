Leeds United boast a rich and illustrious history within the English game, however, that was somewhat marred by the financial troubles that saw them relegated in 2004 just as they seemed on top of the world.

David O'Leary, with the help of his predecessor George Graham, had crafted a squad laden with talent, culminating in that famous run to the Champions League semi-final before Valencia cut their dreams short.

Regardless, it remains one of the club's most remarkable feats since the turn of the century, with many of those featuring around that period revered for their immense talent.

Having enjoyed the exploits of Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Mark Viduka and more, Olivier Dacourt is a name that could perhaps go under the radar given how he would leave the club acrimoniously after a short period.

However, it did not take long for this diminutive midfielder to announce himself as one of the silkiest players to grace Elland Road, with his exploits in the engine room proving imperative in their success around this period.

How good was Olivier Dacourt?

Signed for £8m in 2000, the Frenchman shattered the club's transfer record upon making his return to English football after a brief stint at Everton.

It was on Merseyside where he first showcased his combative yet classy assets, as he could beat a man, tackle and pick out a pass. These skills would have only been honed since then, as he quickly became an important figure in O'Leary's side.

Danny Mills even admitted that his teammate was tailor-made for the toughest games, in what seemed like a back-handed compliment fired at the midfielder: "We had Olivier Dacourt at Leeds. He was unbelievable in the Champions League, incredible against the top-six clubs.

"But when you played against the bottom six clubs, he went missing because he wasn't interested. He was a big-game player and some players are like that."

To have someone with that kind of enviable quality, but the mentality to tackle the very best in the game makes for a truly sensational player.

The Frenchman would certainly mark an upgrade on the current crop of midfielders at Elland Road, namely Marc Roca, who has underwhelmed since moving from Bayern Munich.

His 6.82 average rating perhaps covers up his recent poor form, of which his last two games have seen him handed a 6.4 rating or lower, via Sofascore.

The Spaniard is unspectacular across the board and thus does not excel in any particular role, averaging just a 77.6% pass accuracy whilst ranking in the bottom 16% for shot-creating actions and the top 41% for interceptions per 90 when compared to other midfielders in Europe, via FBref.

It is clear that the Whites need a classy presence to compliment the tough-tackling Tyler Adams, with Dacourt representing the perfect man for Javi Gracia's hypothetical spot.

Although he left amidst frustrations with Terry Venables, he will forever be remembered as a phenomenal player who lit up Yorkshire during his time there. Just imagine him in the current side; it's a mouth-watering thought.