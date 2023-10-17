Arsenal are a club certainly in the ascendency at the moment, with Mikel Arteta their triumphant leader who finally seems set to lead them back to the apex of English football, where they will hope to remain for the foreseeable future.

At last, fans are being treated to not only the kind of football that Arsene Wenger would have been proud of, but also the results-driven nature of it that allowed the Frenchman to claim three Premier League titles among numerous other domestic honours, and what will hopefully allow the Spaniard to follow in his footsteps.

Since his 2019 appointment, the former Manchester City assistant manager has been steadfast and cutthroat on his road towards success, willing to omit key names in favour of long-term progression.

Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both fell fowl to his methods, but given the results produced, it would be hard to argue with the result gained as they came up just five points short of the title last season, and currently remain one of just two sides still unbeaten in the league.

Whilst many might rush to laud the change in mindset he has instigated as a key factor, or the revolutionary tactics picked up from his time with Pep Guardiola, it is that incisive nature both with outgoings and incomings in the market that has truly put them back in contention.

Such a notion is no greater exemplified than through last summer's double swoop to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

How many goals has Jesus scored for Arsenal?

With the latter employed to be the answer to their goalscoring prayers, the Brazilian marked a significant outlay at £45m, but one set to bring a whole new mentality to the Emirates given his role in the winning of numerous honours back in Manchester.

Whilst it was an injury-riddled debut campaign, it still marked a largely successful one for the 26-year-old, who finished with an admirable return and earned huge praise from Arteta: "He is a tremendous player, a really important player for us. He changed our world last season. He brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to opponents. He contributed hugely to the step that we had last season."

With 11 goals and seven assists in just 26 league games, it is clear to see why he was so lauded. After all, not only did he offer creativity and a cutting edge in the final third, but his intelligence to lead the press was a priceless commodity gained, perfectly exemplified by FBref.

When compared to other forwards across Europe, there is little he cannot do, sitting in the top 11% for shot-creating actions per 90, the top 20% for progressive passes and carries per 90, the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and the top 1% for tackles per 90.

The 62-cap superstar is relentless and a joy to watch, making his fitness so much more important for Arteta and the fanbase that hopes to see him spearhead another title charge this term.

However, years before his acquisition the Gunners actually boasted a striker more than capable of leading such an effort, with Olivier Giroud a true servant to the club having scored consistently and helped them win plenty of honours.

Arsenal's starting XI for Olivier Giroud's final appearance (Swansea City away, Jan 30th 2018) GK Petr Cech LB Nacho Monreal CB Shkodran Mustafi CB Laurent Koscielny RB Hector Bellerin CM Mohamed Elneny CM Aaron Ramsey CM Granit Xhaka LW Alex Iwobi ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang RW Mesut Ozil

And yet, whether it be through a lack of backing or strength to surround him, they could never capture the elite honours. That was, until he made his move to Chelsea...

Why did Arsenal let Olivier Giroud leave?

As one of few moves that are heavily frowned upon by Gooners everywhere, seeing their revered French marksman trade north London for west London marked a true gut punch, but one that was of their own making.

After all, Wenger would admit that the now 37-year-old wanted things that he could not provide, for whatever, reason, revealing: "Olivier wanted more playing time - and wants as well to go to the World Cup. That is why I opened the door. But he was massively popular here.

"Ideally, you don’t want him to go to a rival. But it was very difficult on the family side to leave London."

This was a sentiment Giroud would echo, even providing a slight jab at his former employers whilst marvelling at the size of his new home: "I didn't want to leave, I spoke with the boss - at this time, Arsene [Wenger] - and I told him: 'Look, gaffer, I need some game time to play at the World Cup, that's massive for me. At the end of the day, we won it, so it was very important for me to leave.

"It was tough for me, but it was amazing to sign for a club like Chelsea. It was like an improvement for me because - OK, it's Manchester City now - but Chelsea have been the best club in England over the past 10 years. It was a new challenge with big motivation, big targets."

How many goals has Olivier Giroud scored?

Having spent six years at the Emirates, scoring 105 times and assisting a further 41 across 253 appearances, it should come as no surprise that he was a well-liked figure.

Wenger would even claim in 2017: "I know how important he is not only as a player – he’s a fantastic player – but also in the group he has a big weight. It was a relief for me he decided to stay. Giroud in his prime is at the top of his game."

However, it is actually his form since departing that will have frustrated fans more than anything, both with AC Milan and Chelsea, given he has actually outscored Jesus during that time period.

Having moved to Stamford Bridge in 2018, securing £18m for the Gunners, he would score 39 times and assist a further 14 before moving to Italy, claiming the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League during that period, the latter of which saw them defeat Arsenal in the final.

Then, starring for the Rossoneri, he has recorded a further 36 goals and 14 assists to take his overall tally since departing to 75. Meanwhile, Arteta's Brazilian marksman has only mustered 64 goals and 38 assists across that period with both the Citizens and the Gunners, missing out on the top trophies that he still craves.

Although their respective play styles are wildly varying, perhaps the club could have shown a little bit more faith in Giroud and allowed him to flourish, surrounded by today's team that surely would have helped him maintain that prime level that Wenger lauded in order to fire them to elite honours.