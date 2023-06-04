Tottenham Hotspur could be set to pounce on a new striker this summer, although it might spell bad news in their goal of tying down their main man.

What's the latest on Ollie Watkins to Tottenham Hotspur?

According to reports in Spain, Daniel Levy has identified Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins as a top priority, in an effort to secure a replacement for Harry Kane.

With the England captain consistently linked with a north London exit, it seems the chairman is seeking to preempt his move away by securing a fine alternative in a similar mould.

The report states that Arsenal and Manchester United both hold an interest in the 27-year-old, who is valued by Football Transfers at £41m.

However, the latter of those sides are the team most likely to snag Kane from the Lilywhites, so their interest is sure to be dependent on any success in that saga, with Levy also only likely to want Watkins should the Red Devils close in on Kane.

As such, this is a move which remains far from completion, and reliant on a few different occurrences.

Could Ollie Watkins replace Harry Kane?

Whilst both have featured for the English national team, their respective play styles are quite different to suggest that Watkins would offer a like-for-like replacement for Kane. However, they do share one key common ground in that they both know where the back of the net is.

Within a lacklustre Spurs team, the 29-year-old notched 30 league goals last season, meanwhile the former Brentford finisher scored 15, assisting a further six. He did so in a workmanlike fashion, willing to sacrifice himself to run channels and lead the press with pace and power.

His purple patch of form last term even led Jamie Carragher to laud him as "unstoppable" on Twitter, with Unai Emery highlighting his side's overreliance on such a lethal forward, claiming:

"He is a competitor and he is a striker and when he is not scoring he is not happy, but I am so happy with his work and how he is helping the team."

This is something the Lilywhites have often been guilty of too with their star man.

With regard to quality within the various sides, although the Villans may have finished above the north London outfit, it could be argued that this feat could be largely put down to the scoring form of Watkins and the magical work of their new Spanish manager.

If he could fire the Midlands club into Europe, he could surely do the same under a new boss at Spurs.

Even if they do not receive an immediate boost from the incoming head coach, this potential new striker has proven his ability to score in all kinds of teams, whether on top or not. Since moving to Villa Park, the £75k-per-week marksman has hit double figures in every season, outlining a goalscoring consistency akin to Kane, who is the second all-time top scorer in the league's history.

Whilst the latter is often lauded for his build-up play, with his 1.5 key passes per game emphasising this, Watkins' intangible success aids his team to a similar degree.

Should they swoop for a manager that favours an aggressive press, there would arguably be few better options in the Premier League to lead the line and spearhead an all-action new-look Spurs side without Kane's presence.