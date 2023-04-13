Aston Villa have gone from relegation battlers to true European contenders within the space of one season, with that remarkable turnaround owed mainly to Unai Emery.

His work in instantly transforming Steven Gerrard's struggling outfit has been nothing short of exceptional, and despite so many managers losing their jobs this season, few of the replacements have enjoyed such instant success as the Spaniard has.

Their recent blistering form has propelled the Midlands outfit into sixth, leapfrogging the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and even high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion to truly put them in contention for a European spot.

However, the ultimate prize for a club like Villa remains in sight, as they are just nine points away from the most unlikely of Champions League finishes. Should they continue with their unbeaten streak, which stretches back to seven games now, there is cause to believe that they could achieve such an impossible goal.

That is especially likely if Ollie Watkins can also maintain his levels, as his upturn has coincided with this incredible run.

The English striker too deserves praise for his work in masterminding such an impressive season, likely aided by the system employed by his new boss. If the Villans are to finish in any kind of European position, it will likely hinge on just how long the 27-year-old can keep it up.

How is Ollie Watkins playing?

Having struggled during the early parts of the season, scoring just once in the opening 11 Premier League games, it is their most recent 11 games that truly have seen the former Brentford finisher flourish.

Across this period, Watkins boasts nine goals and an assist, with the striker failing to contribute in just one of those games. This has propelled his tally for the campaign up to 12, as he seeks to surpass his best-ever scoring season in the top flight of 14.

That almost seems an inevitability, however, given how podcaster Ty Bracey suggested there was "no stopping" the forward.

There has been precedent for such a sharp increase in form, as it feels like the £75k-per-week star has always had the physical attributes to thrive. A beast in the air and sharp in his movement, since moving to Villa Park he has now hit double figures in each of his three seasons.

However, none of those campaigns have culminated like this one, where all the stars seem to be aligned concerning his scoring rate and the form of the team. It makes a late push for Champions League football truly attainable for the first time in perhaps the last few decades.

Emery has truly exorcised the failures of his Arsenal tenure and returned to England with a vengeance, determined to prove everyone wrong. His current overperformance with Villa is owed to Watkins' form, but also his astute tactical tweaks that have turned the impossible into the most exceptional of possibilities.