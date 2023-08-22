Liverpool will host Aston Villa at the start of September in the two teams' last Premier League fixture before the international break. It's always an interesting fixture and there's perhaps more at stake than ever this season.

After all, Liverpool will hope to rebound after last season and build some early momentum. A repeat of last season can't happen if they're to recapture a top-four place.

But Villa will have eyes on those spots themselves. They're back in European football after a stunning second half of the season under Unai Emery. A win over Liverpool would be a huge statement to start the season and get the team looking up the table going into the international break.

To beat Liverpool, they'll need goals, though. Ollie Watkins could be their best chance of finding them - so we at Football FanCast thought we'd look into his record against the Reds. Here's everything you need to know.

What is Ollie Watkins' goals record against Liverpool?

Watkins has come up against Liverpool six times in his career and his record against them looks pretty great. He's scored five times in that span - the most he's managed against anyone in his career.

Though, it's worth mentioning that three of those goals came in his first appearance against Liverpool. That was a crazy game, finishing 7-2 to Villa as they took advantage of some bizarre defending from the Reds. Watkins took advantage as much as anyone.

His record since is two goals in five games, which isn't quite as impressive. Still, he did manage one against them at home last season - Watkins hasn't forgotten how to find the Liverpool net.

What is Ollie Watkins' assists record against Liverpool?

Watkins only has the one assist against Liverpool, again coming in that 7-2 win. And virtually everyone got an assist in that one.

But then, it's not his game. There aren't too many teams against which he's managed more than a solitary assist, and only two - Luton and Colchester - where Watkins has three.

Don't expect him to supply the goals at Anfield, then - Villa will hope he's on the end of chances, rather than creating them.

What is Ollie Watkins' head-to-head record against Liverpool?

It's not a pretty one. In six games, Watkins has only won once against Liverpool - the 7-2 in his first appearance vs them. There's only one draw in his history, too, and that was in the most recent outing in May of this year.

But we're not sure how much you can really read into this. For one, Villa look like a much better side right now than they have in any of Watkins' previous seasons with the club. We fully expect them to give the Reds a proper match this time around, as they did back in May.

All of Watkins' games against the Reds have come in the Premier League, too. He didn't feature in the 4-1 FA Cup defeat against the Reds back in 2021.

What is Ollie Watkins' record at Anfield?

Watkins does only have three games in his career at Anfield, so there's not too much to go on here. All have come in the Premier League and usually end in defeat - two losses, one draw is his record.

As for goals, Watkins does have one. He scored at Anfield in a 2-1 defeat back in 2021 but has been unable to find the net there since that first appearance.

Who has Ollie Watkins scored against the most?

Two teams have conceded five to Watkins - the most he's managed against a single club. Liverpool are one, of course, with the other being Swansea City. His record against the Reds is slightly better, though, as he managed that total in one fewer game.

There are then three different clubs against whom Watkins has four total goals. Arsenal, Bristol City and Derby County are the unlucky trio - you can usually count on the striker to find the net against them.

How many goals does Ollie Watkins have in September?

Watkins has found the net 11 times in the month of September since the start of his career. However, it doesn't make good reading for those expecting him to net at Anfield.

None of those goals have come in the Premier League, while nine of them weren't even with Aston Villa. Watkins has nine Championship strikes in September and then two for his current club both in the EFL Cup.

He'll be hoping to break his duck against Liverpool.

What is Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa goal record?

Watkins has played 118 times across all competitions for Villa since arriving in 2020. His record in that span is pretty good, too, with 43 goals and 14 assists so far.

It means Watkins is closing in on his record haul for a club. That stands at 49 for Brentford, where he also managed his most assists - 17. There's every chance that he will overtake both figures by the end of this season.

What is Ollie Watkins' Premier League goal record?

Watkins is now 111 games into his Premier League career, with all of them coming at Aston Villa. In that time, the striker has managed 40 goals - a solid haul for three seasons of work.

Last season was his best yet, too. Watkins scored 15 times in 37 games, beating his first Premier League campaign by one goal in the same number of appearances. His middle season saw him get 11 goals,

There have been 14 assists so far, we should add. In total, Watkins has provided 53 goal contributions in 109 games - so just under one every other game.

What is Aston Villa's record against Liverpool?

Villa vs Liverpool is a fixture that dates all the way back to 1895, so there's a lot of history here. In total, the two teams have met on 201 occasions.

As you might expect, given their dominance over the last few decades, Liverpool's record is far superior in this one. They've won 101 of the 201 meetings, with Villa managing just 59. That leaves 41 draws for those keeping track.

But what about just in the Premier League era? There have been 56 meetings since the rebrand with Liverpool again winning over half. In fact, their record is even better when just counting the last 32 years - 32 wins to Villa's 13.

What is Aston Villa's record at Anfield?

As you may have guessed from the last section, it's not particularly good. This will actually be the 100th time Villa play at Anfield but they'll be hoping for what would be just their 18th win.

So in 99 Anfield fixtures, it's 17 wins, 20 draws and 62 defeats to the Reds. Not exactly a game that's brought a lot of luck their way, then, and a win this time around would be something of a surprise.

What are Aston Villa's recent results against Liverpool?

Not good. In fact, Villa have lost five of their last six against Liverpool, dating back to their last win in the fixture - the 7-2. The only time they avoided defeat came in the most recent game, too, back in May.

That was a 1-1 draw at Anfield and to be fair to Villa, it's by far the most relevant result here. Not only was it away, but it was also their only meeting with Unai Emery as boss. They shot up the league once the Spaniard took over, becoming so much better that comparing results before him seems unfair to this side.

And the previous results were particularly bad, too.

Since Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool, Villa have played 12 games against his team. They've won two of them - the 7-2 and the 5-0 win in the EFL Cup against the Reds' Under 21 side. In other words, this is a fixture they almost always struggle in.

But hey, at least the wins tend to be emphatic.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa?

Liverpool host Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3rd at 14:00 UK time. It'll be a huge match for both teams as we get an early idea of what they're about this season.

Liverpool want to bounce back after an incredibly disappointing campaign last time out. Their struggles saw them out of the title race incredibly early on, while they barely managed a top-four challenge in the end. A new midfield could be exactly what they needed, though - it's certainly their gameplan this season.

Villa were only one place behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, of course. A sensational run under Unai Emery saw them climb all the way up from the bottom into the Europa League spot - and they'll have plans to do even better this time around. The right transfers - and some momentum carried on from last season - could see Villa threaten to go one better.

A win in this fixture, then, would be a sign for either that they mean business from the off this time around.