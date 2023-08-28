Aston Villa have plenty of the elements needed for another bright season under Unai Emery, with Ollie Watkins certain to be at the heart of any success earned...

The English forward hit a truly rich vein of form last term as the Midlands outfit turned a relegation battle into a European finish, as he most recently hit a midweek hat trick against Hibernian just days before he starred in their win over Burnley.

As he enters the prime years of his career, his Spanish boss will seek to do all he can to ensure the necessary chances are forged for the 27-year-old to thrive.

Therefore, perhaps he could seek to break the bank for one final big purchase of the summer, reigniting their interest in Joao Felix to tempt another star to Villa Park.

With the Portugal international desperate to depart Atletico Madrid, their bargaining power dwindles with each passing day despite the 23-year-old still having four years left on his £240k-per-week deal.

With Emery having already used his impressive pedigree to tempt Mousa Diaby and Pau Torres to join his revolution, there is every reason to believe that he could once again work his magic despite Felix being vocal about where he would prefer to be playing.

"I’d love to play for Barça," he noted. "Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça."

However, the well-documented financial troubles of the Catalan giants could force him into the hands of the Villans, who would surely benefit from the addition of such an exceptional creator.

His last full season in Spain saw him record ten goals and a further six assists across all competitions, having shone in LaLiga with his patented silkiness and ability to forge chances for his teammates.

He easily maintained a 7.15 average rating throughout that 2021/22 term, buoyed by the seven big chances he created and 0.8 key passes he recorded per game, via Sofascore.

With an ability to shine as a deeper midfielder or as a shadow striker, as when compared to other forwards across Europe it becomes clear just how big of an impact he could have on Watkins should he translate his fine form to the English game once again.

Epecially given the fact that he ranks in the top 3% for total shots per 90, the top 4% for both progressive passes and progressive passes per 90, and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

It was no surprise to see him lauded by journalist Nick Emms, who arguably offered the highest praise that a Chelsea fan can offer during his loan spell:

"Joao Felix is the first player to excite me like this since Eden Hazard. World-class."

To place that kind of dynamism beside Watkins, who scored 15 and assisted six times last campaign in the league, and Premier League defences would have an impossible task at quelling this double threat.

With pace and power to pair with his bulky 5 foot 11 frame, there is every reason to believe that the former Brentford star could even seek to emulate Erling Haaland, who cuts a similar physical profile despite having broken so many goalscoring records, and whose 29% goal conversion rate is just not too far from Watkins' 17% from last season.

Last season saw him score 52 across all competitions, setting the benchmark for all other strikers to try and emulate.

Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney has even suggested that "Erling Haaland is the best footballer in the world right now" - a notion many would struggle to dispute.

However, should the conditions prove to be favourable for Watkins, and they continue their fine form from last season with Felix supporting him, there is every reason to believe that he could emulate the Norwegian goal machine given how similar their physical profiles are.