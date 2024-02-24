Aston Villa recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time in 2024 as they secured a nervy 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Unai Emery’s men are now five points clear in fourth place - although Tottenham Hotspur do have a game in hand - but it is beginning to feel like momentum is building at the club once again after an inconsistent January.

The Midlands side led by three goals as the interval neared, as Douglas Luiz scored twice following an opener from none other than Ollie Watkins, but it looked as if they were on cruise control.

Forest scored just before the whistle, however, while adding another goal in the 48th minute, and it looked like it could be a tense finish.

As it proved, Leon Bailey ultimately sealed the win with the fourth Villa goal with just under 30 minutes left, with that man Luiz having been one of the notable standouts on the day.

Douglas Luiz’s game in numbers vs Forest

The Brazilian midfielder has arguably been one of Villa’s finest performers this term, but he took his game to the next level today.

Luiz’s two goals put Villa into what looked like an unassailable lead and while they were pegged back monetarily, his display in the middle of the pitch ensured they secured three points.

He also completed 96% of his passes, took 75 touches and was fouled four times as he looked to control things in the heart of the midfield.

The midfielder also made two tackles, won six ground duels and lost possession 12 times, yet it could be Watkins who goes down as Emery’s real hero due to his performance this afternoon.

Ollie Watkin’s statistics vs Nottingham Forest

The striker scored his 19th goal of the campaign and if he continues at this rate, there is no doubt he will end up with 30-plus goals for the season.

Watkins managed to take four shots in total against Forest, while also succeeding with one dribble and even missing a big chance, meaning he could have had another goal.

He even completed 100% of his passes as he found a teammate every single time and his display was awarded a match rating of 8/10 by Birmingham Mail.

Journalist John Townley stated in his ratings that Watkins ‘lead the line brilliantly’ while claiming that he enjoyed ‘another strong performance’ for Villa this afternoon.

The game was perhaps nervier than it should have been during the second half, but all that matters is three points and the fact they extended their advantage over Spurs in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Luiz proved that he is one of Emery’s prized assets with yet another influential performance, but it was Watkins who demonstrated his keen eye for goal as he added to his tally for the campaign.

The momentum gained today will stand them in good stead as they travel to London to play Luton Town next Saturday in the evening kick-off, and it gives the club plenty of time to rest and recuperate ahead of what will be another tough clash.