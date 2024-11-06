The "wonderful" Omar Marmoush has reportedly made it his "dream" to seal a move to Liverpool, following a stunning start to the season in Germany.

Liverpool transfer news

Transfer rumours regarding the Reds are coming thick and fast currently, with exciting young Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado the latest to be linked with a move to Anfield. It has been claimed that Liverpool scouts think the 21-year-old could be perfect for Arne Slot's controlled style of play, bringing poise and technical quality in the middle of the park, completing 91.2% of his passes in La Liga this season.

Another player who the Reds have reportedly scouted is Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who has been one of the Premier League's standout attacking players in 2024/25 so far. The Cameroon international could be considered an ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, as doubts persist over the Egyptian King's future.

The lack of a new midfield signing irritated some Liverpool fans during the summer transfer window, and while a move for Martin Zubimendi may now be out of the question, Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni is a rumoured target for the Merseysiders.

"Wonderful" player dreams of Liverpool move

According to a new update from Bild [via Sport Witness], Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush has made it his "dream" to join Liverpool and eventually replace Salah.

The report claims that "things look different" regarding the 25-year-old's current suitors, with the Reds seen as "above all" in pole position in the race to acquire his signature. Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all thought to be eyeing him up.

With every report that emerges regarding Marmoush, the more it looks as though the Egyptian is a primary transfer target for Liverpool moving forward. The Frankfurt star is enjoying an incredible start to the season, registering a remarkable 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) in just nine Bundesliga appearances, outlining his relentless end product.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Schubert has said of him: "I think that what Omar Marmoush has done in the German League since last season deserves greater praise and attention. Marmoush confirms day after day that he is a distinguished talent and a wonderful player. There is no doubt that his move to one of the big clubs in Europe is very close."

The future of Salah is such a major talking point at the moment, but even if the 32-year-old ends up signing a new deal at Liverpool, long-term planning is essential, in terms of ensuring the Reds have the perfect successor lined up.

Hopefully, the Anfield legend extends his stay and remains at his highest level for several more years, but he will need to be managed more carefully and a player of Marmoush's ilk could be perfect to gradually usurp him as time passes.

If his form this season is anything to go by, Liverpool would be signing a future superstar who delivers goals and assists consistently, with his peak years still ahead of him.