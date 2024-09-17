A £40 million striker has now been described as "most likely" to join one of West Ham United or Crystal Palace in 2025, despite links to other elite Premier League sides, as Tim Steidten considers replacements for Danny Ings and Michail Antonio.

Ings rescues West Ham with 95th minute equaliser against Fulham

Manager Julen Lopetegui was minutes away from tasting his third defeat in four league games, and the Spaniard cut a frustrated figure on the touchline after Raul Jimenez's opening goal for Fulham just past the 20-minute mark.

West Ham were often outplayed on a tough afternoon at Craven Cottage, and Marco Silva was adamant the home side also should've been awarded a penalty, following Max Kilman's collision with Adama Traore.

The Irons did force Fulham to defend admirably in the second half, though, and they eventually found a last-gasp breakthrough. Silva's men failed to deal with a 95th minute Jarrod Bowen cut-back, which fell to substitute Ings, who squeezed a clinical, low finish past goalkeeper Bernd Leno at the near post to salvage a dramatic draw.

"The belief and the effort was good, but it was a tough match today, and we could have done certain things better," said Lopetegui after West Ham's 1-1 draw with Fulham.

"I know playing Fulham at their home ground is always hard, and they were good today. But at the same time, we can do better, and we will work on a lot of things ahead of the next game.

"The second goal in a match is so important so often, because it can kill or close a game. I think we had spells in the first half, but they were better despite not having too many clear-cut chances. But it’s true that in the second half we were better, and the changes we made balanced things.

"We pushed forward and the players kept fighting and believing, and thankfully we got the goal we wanted when it mattered."

Ings was heavily linked with a West Ham exit all summer, but it was the Englishman who ultimately spared their blushes in west London on Saturday. The 32-year-old is out of contract next summer though, as is Michail Antonio, with an update coming to light on the pair and a potential new striker next year.

Omar Marmoush "most likely" to join West Ham or Crystal Palace

It is believed Ings and Antonio remain firm contenders to leave West Ham in the next 12 months, with TEAMtalk suggesting that technical director Steidten and his recruitment team could look towards Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt striker, who could cost around £40 million to sign in 2025, dreams of making a move to the Premier League after scoring 17 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga side last term.

Antonio vs Fullkrug vs Ings comparison (23/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Antonio Fullkrug Ings Goals 0.31 0.40 0.11 Assists 0.09 0.25 0.00 Progressive Carries 2.37 0.76 1.38 Progressive Passes 1.29 2.28 1.85 Total Shots 1.56 2.34 2.18 Shots on Target 0.71 0.93 0.69 xG 0.29 0.48 0.28 Shot-Creating Actions 1.83 2.52 4.00 Aerials Won 1.88 3.49 0.62 Stats taken from FBref

Marmoush is "most likely" to join West Ham or Crystal Palace, as per TT, with the Hammers considering replacements for both Ings and Antonio. Eintracht boss Dino Toppmöller, speaking to the press earlier this year, described the 25-year-old as a striker who possesses a "tireless" work rate.

The African attacker has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, but it is Lopetegui and Oliver Glasner in the driving seat for his signature right now.