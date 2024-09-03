Chelsea have been handed a blow as one of their summer signings has picked up an injury in training that will keep him sidelined until November at the earliest, it has been revealed.

Chelsea make indifferent start to Premier League

So far, Enzo Maresca's Premier League debut campaign has got off to a mixed start. The Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on the opening day of the season but fought well and came away from the game with plenty of praise.

They then showed a glimpse of their potential as they thrashed Wolves 6-2 the following week, but stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their most recent Premier League outing and struggled past Swiss side Servette FC in the Conference League qualifiers, losing the second leg of the tie but heading through on aggregate courtesy of a crucial goal from Christopher Nkunku.

Their early season form has left them sitting in 11th place, five points off top spot in the Premier League as they head into the international break, which should act as a natural pre-season for those left at the club after more wholesale changes this summer.

But now they have been hit with the news that they will be without one of their summer additions for the next two months at the very least.

Chelsea man picks up injury in training

That comes as young talent Omari Kellyman is now set for yet another spell on the sidelines after he picked up an injury in training. Kellyman, who has just two Premier League appearances to his name, completed a £19m transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Ian Maatsen joining Aston Villa in a seperate deal as both sides battled financial fair play regulations.

But he is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues - the 18-year-old arrived carrying a knock, and then trained with the U21s as he looked to return to match fitness.

Kellyman's PL 2 career to date Appearances 23 Goals 10 Assists 2 Mins per goal involvement 111

He featured for the U21 side against both Tottenham and Everton, but was not a part of the squad for their clash with Middlesbrough over the weekend. Now, he has revealed that the reason for this is that he has picked up another long-term injury. Taking to Instagram, Kellyman wrote: "Gutted to have suffered another long hamstring injury. Part of the game but I'll be back stronger."

The injury in question is set to keep him sidelined until November at the earliest, according to BBC sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Though not expected to become a first team regular at Stamford Bridge this season, Kellyman's injury woes will come as a major frustration to both him and the club with regards to his delevopment, with the teenager having set them back a substantial fee and unavailability meaning that he cannot leave on loan or be integrated into the first team under Maresca.

He is not alone on the treatment table in west London though; Reece James is also sidelined, while Romeo Lavia and Malo Gusto are both nursing injuries, though the pair could return after the international break.