54 days on from sacking Erol Bulut, Cardiff City could finally be planning to appoint their next permanent manager after one candidate reportedly travelled to meet with owner Vincent Tan.

Cardiff's managerial search

The Bluebirds parted ways with Bulut over a month ago and remain without a permanent option in charge. Having initially shown their former manager the door after he left them in an early relegation sack, the Welsh club can't exactly say that things have gotten a lot better in his absence, given that they still sit inside the Championship's bottom three on goal difference.

In charge whilst that search for a permanent candidate goes on has been Omer Riza, who has coincidently emerged as a strong option to take the job on a full-time basis, despite the fact that Cardiff remain in a perilous position.

In fact, according to Glen Williams of Wales Online, Riza has travelled to meet Vincent Tan in Malaysia as Cardiff look to end their search for a permanent manager. The interim boss reportedly has a lot of credit and could now end the Bluebirds' 54-day wait by officially replacing Bulut.

A young, unproven manager and, therefore, the type of candidate that Tan reportedly wants to give an opportunity with his next appointment, there won't be many who know the club better than Riza.

Whilst their next appointment is crucial, Tan must make his decision sooner rather than later. He can't let this saga go on for much longer as a make-or-break festive period approaches. If it is to be Riza, meanwhile, then he will have quite the task on his hands.

Riza's Cardiff record so far

In charge since Bulut was sacked on September 22, Riza has enjoyed moments to forget and, to his credit, victories to savour in a mixed nine game period in the Championship. As things stand, of course, Cardiff remain inside the relegation zone but only on goal difference. Things can quickly change in the Championship and Riza has proved his ability to get results out of this current side.

Omer Riza's Record in charge of Cardiff Games 9 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 3 Goals For 13 Goals Against 8

The numbers are certainly on Riza's side, even if the league table doesn't reflect those numbers as of yet. With more wins than losses and just eight goals conceded in nine games - four of which came in the interim manager's first game in charge against Hull City - Riza has earned the chance to take the role on a permanent basis.

On form, the Bluebirds are on course to battle all the way for survival and perhaps secure their place in England's second tier for another campaign. Amid such inexperience, it's Riza who deserves the credit for such a promising run in the last 54 days.