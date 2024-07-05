Following a debut Premier League campaign full of ups and downs for Ange Postecoglou last season, it looks set to be an incredibly important summer of transfer activity for Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Levy and Co have already brought in the incredibly exciting Leeds United wonderkid, Archie Gray, but to make a real charge up the table in 2024/25, the club must bring in players who can fight for a place in the first-team today.

So it's good news for fans that the latest name touted for a move to N17 is an incredibly talented attacker and someone who could be unreal alongside club captain Son Heung-min.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano on his Playback live show, Tottenham have placed Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto back on their shortlist of transfer targets this summer.

Romano claims the Lilywhites are concerned about the winger's injury history, but he is still a player they "appreciate" ahead of a busy couple of months.

The Italian makes no mention of a potential price or other interested parties, but a report from Football Transfers late last month claimed that Wolves have reduced their asking price to around £43m and that Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal are also keen on the Portuguese international.

It could be a complicated deal to get over the line, but with the new lower price and his impressive performances in the Premier League, Neto is a player Spurs cannot miss out on, especially as he could form a brilliant partnership with Son.

Why Neto would be a great signing

Now, the primary reason Neto would be an excellent signing for Spurs is rather straightforward: his output.

In 24 appearances last season, the 24-year-old dynamo scored three goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.71 games for the Old Gold.

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the dynamic "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, sits in the top 1% of wingers and attacking midfielders for assists and the top 4% for progressive carries, both per 90.

Neto's 2023/24 Appearances 24 Minutes 1729' Goals 3 Assists 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 Minutes per Goal Involvement 123.5' All Stats via Transfermarkt

This level of attacking threat would not only see the Portuguese international himself rack up plenty of goals and assists, but it would also work in Son's favour.

The South Korean international was far and away the Lilywhites' most productive attacker last season, as he racked up 27 goals and assists in just 36 games and was the only player in the squad to register over 20 goals and assists.

If the former Bayer Leverkusen had a teammate as effective as the Old Gold star on the opposite wing to him occupying opposition defenders, then he would likely be afforded that little bit more room than he was last season and, in turn, start to slowly improve his already outstanding attacking return.

Likewise, with the Chuncheon-born superstar on the left, the dynamic rightwinger might see his numbers improve as he also ceases to be the primary player opposing teams look to mark out of the game.

With all that said, Neto's injury record is undoubtedly a worry, but if Levy and Co can bring him to North London this summer and keep Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson in the side as well, then there would be no need to play him in every game, and all three wingers could get the required rest to be fit all year round.

Ultimately, there is an element of risk in all signings, and while that might be slightly more true in the case of Neto, his performances on the pitch make it a risk worth taking, especially if he can help Son get even better as well.