A player who was once valued at £100 million by his club is now very keen for Tottenham to come and place a bid for him this summer.

Spurs expected to sign new attacker for Postecoglou

As has been reported for weeks, Spurs remain in the market for a new attacker who can provide manager Ange Postecoglou with a serious injection of quality.

Fabrizio Romano has backed reports linking the Lilywhites with Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange look at bringing in a serial creator.

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace - and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed," said Romano on Playback recently (via GiveMeSport).

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics last season - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd via WhoScored

"So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Amid their pursuit of a threatening new wide player, Tottenham have also been linked with the signing of a new striker to replace Harry Kane. The England star left Spurs in a multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich last summer, and Postecoglou did well to cope without him in his debut season.

The bulk of their goals came courtesy of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, but it is believed that Spurs are keen on a prolific new striker to ease the burden and hand Postecoglou a new vocal point up front.

One man who could fill the void perfectly is Brentford star Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old, who is out of contract with the Bees next year, has even been likened to Kane by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Toney has attracted interest from Spurs this window, according to multiple reports, and could be available for just £50 million - a real mark down from Brentford's £100 million valuation in January.

Ivan Toney really wants Tottenham to make bid for him

Postecoglou's side certainly won't run into trouble on the player's side, as talkSPORT claim Toney really wants Tottenham to come and make a bid for him.

The England striker, who set up Kane for his extra-time winner against Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024, is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and London rivals West Ham - but his preference appears to be Spurs.

While Toney is keen for Levy and Lange to make a formal move for him, talkSPORT also state that he is prepared to let his contract run down and leave on a free next summer.