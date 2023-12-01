Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to move on from their last minute defeat to Fulham on Monday evening as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

Gary O’Neil has done a solid job so far in the Midlands as the club currently occupies 12th spot in the Premier League table, and they are in the mix for a top half finish if they can continue their recent form.

For this to happen, however, their consistency will need to improve. Since the start of the campaign, the Old Gold have defeated champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur while even securing a draw against Newcastle United, yet there have been a few disappointing results sandwiched in there too.

Wolves crashed out of the EFL Cup to Ipswich Town along with losing to Sheffield United and drawing with Luton Town in the top flight.

They face another tough task against the Gunners and O’Neil will have to make a few changes from the loss to Fulham.

With Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes suspended for the trip to London, the former Bournemouth manager will have to rejig his midfield ahead of the tie.

As such, the 40-year-old could potentially make four changes to his starting XI from the previous match, which includes a defender returning from his own suspension…

1 GK – Jose Sa

The 30-year-old has started every single one of Wolves’ top-flight games this term, conceding 23 goals and keeping just one sheet in the process.

He will start against Arsenal despite there being rumours that his future remains uncertain amid links to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Could he leave the club in January? The next few weeks will be very interesting indeed.

2 CB – Max Kilman

The captain has also been ever present during the current campaign, and he has taken on an important role in the heart of the defence since Nathan Collins departed in the summer.

The centre-back perhaps didn’t enjoy the best of games against Fulham, losing possession a total of 16 times throughout the match, and he will be hoping for an improved showing against the Gunners.

3 CB – Craig Dawson

The first change will see O’Neil restore Craig Dawson to the starting XI following his suspension, which saw him miss the loss earlier on this week.

He has been in excellent form for the club since the start of the season and has displayed his impressive physicality by winning 76% of his aerial duels – 2.4 per game – and he will be a welcome addition back into the side.

The former West Ham United star will replace Santiago Bueno, who drops to the bench following his Premier League debut last time out.

4 CB – Toti

The centre-back made just 17 appearances in the top flight last term, but he has already played ten matches during the current season and is becoming a mainstay at the heart of the defence.

The Portuguese defender recently won his first cap for his country due to his solid form for the Old Gold and this will give him plenty of confidence.

5 RWB – Nelson Semedo

Sticking with a 3-5-2 formation, O’Neil will once again deploy Nelson Semedo as a right-wing back, even though the former Barcelona man was poor against Fulham.

The defender completed only 61% of his passes and lost possession 19 times during the tie, and he will need to improve against the Gunners.

6 LWB – Matt Doherty

The second change is Doherty replacing Rayan Ait-Nouri as the Algerian defender suffered an injury against the Cottagers and could miss the next four weeks of action.

Doherty has started just twice in the Premier League this season and will be tasked with going up against the lively Bukayo Saka.

7 CM – Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

The Frenchman will retain his place in the heart of the midfield against the Gunners, and he already has a goal and an assist across just five league matches for Wolves this season.

The midfielder cost the club £12.8m during the summer transfer window, and it already looks like it could be a bargain judging by his early appearances.

8 CM – Boubacar Traore

With Lemina suspended after picking up a booking at Craven Cottage, Traore will be the player to start in his place.

The Malian has started just twice in the league and hasn’t featured for the club since their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United last month, yet necessity means O’Neil’s third change will be bringing him back into the fold against the North London side on Saturday.

9 CM – Tommy Doyle

The fourth and final change will see Doyle replace the suspended Gomes to operate alongside Traore and Bellegarde in the heart of the midfield.

Highlighted as one of the “fantastic talents” who were making their way through the Man City academy by Jacek Kulig back in 2021, Doyle joined Wolves in the summer on a season-long loan deal, yet they could secure his signature on a permanent basis for just £4.3m.

The 22-year-old has made just two starts all season, but he will be thrust into the deep end at the Emirates.

10 ST – Matheus Cunha

The Brazilian will once again be deployed from the start, and he has been one of Wolves’ bright sparks throughout 2023/24.

The 24-year-old has netted three times in the Premier League along with grabbing two assists, and he could pose a huge threat against Arsenal if he is in the right frame of mind.

The former Atlético Madrid hitman scored during his last game and will be hoping to begin December with a bang.

11 ST – Hee-Chan Hwang

The South Korean has been O’Neil’s most dangerous asset in front of goal this season, with the forward finding the back of the net on seven occasions in the top flight, scoring against City, Liverpool, and Newcastle among others.

It has been a sparkling return to form for the player who looked lost last term when he scored only four goals across all competitions.

Alongside Cunha, the 27-year-old has been in excellent form of late and if presented with a chance against Mikel Arteta’s side, he could do some damage.

Predicted Wolves' lineup against Arsenal: GK - Sa; CB - Kilman, CB - Dawson, CB - Toti, RWB - Semedo, LWB - Doherty; CM - Bellegarde, CM - Traore, CM - Doyle; ST - Cunha, ST - Hwang