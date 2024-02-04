Gary O'Neil will be frustrated yet encouraged by his team's performance during the 4-3 defeat to Manchester United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' first-half showing was abysmal, but after their first goal, they grew in confidence.

The result kept Wolves behind Chelsea in 11th, who they face on Sunday.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what starting XI the former Bournemouth boss could field at Stamford Bridge.

1 GK - Jose Sa

The Portuguese shot-stopper has started 20 games this season in the Premier League, and he will feature in between the sticks once again.

2 RCB - Max Kilman

Wolves' captain has started every game in the league this season, playing every minute over those 22 games.

Kilman also scored last time out, and he will look to be a threat from set pieces on Sunday.

3 CB - Craig Dawson

33-year-old Craig Dawson has been a rock at the back over his 20 Premier League appearances, and he will feature from the off.

The defender claimed the assist for Kilman's goal on Thursday.

4 LCB - Toti Gomes

Toti Gomes has started 16 matches this season, and he will continue to feature as the left centre-back, with a lack of competitors securing his spot.

5 RM - Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo has started all but one game in the top flight this season, and he will play in the wingback role.

The Portuguese defender starred against United, winning 12 of his 15 ground duels and making seven tackles.

6 CM - Tommy Doyle

Tommy Doyle has taken his opportunity in the starting XI in the absence of Joao Gomes, and he must keep his place.

His passing is sublime - as evidenced by his 94% pass accuracy rate in midweek - and that control will be vital against Chelsea.

7 CM - Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina has been excellent this season for Wolves, and he will start alongside Doyle.

The 30-year-old is an all-rounder who has also netted four goals this season in the league.

8 LM - Rayan Ait Nouri

The first change from the game versus United is the "fantastic" Rayan Ait Nouri, as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who will come into the side for Matt Doherty.

Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations campaign took the £10k-per-week gem away from the club, but he is set to return this weekend - having featured off the bench against the Red Devils.

9 RF - Pedro Neto

12 starts, two goals, and seven assists are Pedro Neto's statistics for the season, and he is guaranteed to start.

The 23-year-old has scored in his last two games, and he will look to make it three on the bounce.

10 LF - Matheus Cunha

Neto's partner in crime, Matheus Cunha, will make his 23rd appearance tomorrow.

The attacker could be used as the striker, but he thrives in the left channel, where he has produced six goals and assists apiece in the league.

11 ST - Pablo Sarabia

The second change sees Pablo Sarabia replace Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

O'Neil will opt for the Spaniard due to his ability to score and create, as shown by his five assists and two goals this season.

Wolves' predicted XI vs Chelsea in full: GK - Sa; RCB - Kilman, CB - Dawson, LCB - Gomes; RM - Semedo, CM - Doyle, CM - Lemina, LM - Ait Nouri; RF - Neto, LF - Cunha, ST - Sarabia.